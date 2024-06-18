Realtors: Submit your listings to be featured in the Dayton Daily News

The HomesPlus section of the Dayton Daily News, which publishes on Sundays, is open for local home sellers to potentially get their listings featured as content (free). Two are selected weekly.

Homes and businesses for consideration must be in the DDN coverage area, which includes the counties of Montgomery, Miami, Greene, Clark, Champaign, Darke and Warren. Realtors must provide detailed information and submit 4-5 quality photos with credit.