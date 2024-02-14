Reporter shares experience of self-guided Dayton coffee tour, ‘Grounds for Hounds’

I decided to do this self-guided coffee tour because I love trying new coffee shops. I don’t like strong coffee, and normally get a flavored iced coffee or latte. My go-to is almost always a sugar free vanilla or white chocolate flavor, although I have recently learned I like maple as well, with skim or nonfat milk, but whole milk if that’s not an option.

Overall, I would try most of these coffee shops again if I’m in those areas, but I will continue going to the ones I like best and are more convenient for me. However, you can’t go wrong with any of these coffee shops because they all offer a good variety of drink and flavor options, food and pastry items to enjoy.

I would recommend doing a coffee tour if another one was held because it lets you try different coffee shops around the area you probably wouldn’t have.

Central Perc, 2315 Far Hills Ave. in Oakwood

The cafe is small, with only about 10 tables, and seemed to be known for their tea options. They only take cash, check or Venmo. They have a decent menu with a variety of teas and coffee flavors, as well as specialty

I went to the shop around 2 p.m. and it seemed a little busy, and even had a table reserved for a tea party.

I got a 20-ounce French vanilla iced latte with whole milk. They asked me how many shots of espresso I wanted, which I had never been asked before, so I got three. The espresso had a good taste to it.

B-Side, 6178 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights

The shop opened in March 2023 in the former location of The Heights Cafe and is next door/connected to Alematic Artisan Ales. They offer a variety of coffee drinks, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner foods.

I got a 20-ounce white chocolate iced latte with whole milk. They don’t normally have white chocolate as a flavor, but they had a seasonal white chocolate raspberry, so I did that without the raspberry. Along with my coffee, I ordered a side of tots with a side of BBQ and spicy mayo (similar to chipotle aioli) mixed together to dip them in and candied bacon.

I normally get a vanilla iced latte with whole milk, but wanted to try their new flavor.

I will say, though, I have been to this coffee place quite a few times, so I already like it.

ContempoRoast, 967 S. Main St. in Centerville

This shop was a decent size, with about a handful of tables. The menu isn’t too big, but there are several coffee, tea and milk-based options, as well as some pastries.

I went to this shop around 1 p.m. on a Saturday and it wasn’t busy.

I got a 16-ounce sugar free vanilla iced latte. It was good and the vanilla tasted different than the brands I’ve tried before.

The coupon was initially for in-store coffee flights, but I was unaware of that and the worker let me use the coupon off a latte instead.

Gather, 37 W. Fourth St. in Dayton

This coffee shop is located inside the Dayton Arcade, but has it’s own entrance. There were quite a few menu options, including an espresso and coffee bar, breakfast, brunch and small plates. The Arcade also has Est! Est!! Est!!!, an Italian food restaurant, The Contemporary Dayton, a gallery talk and exhibit space, and more.

I went to the shop around noon on a Sunday and it was very busy, both the coffee shop and tables in the gallery.

I got a 16-ounce sugar free vanilla iced latte with whole milk. It was good, both the flavor and the espresso.

Tastefully Roasted, 6 Oakwood Ave. in Dayton

This shop is pretty spacious with several seating options, and has a drive-thru. They have coffee with many regular and sugar free options, tea and breakfast items.

I got a large maple iced latte with whole milk. I haven’t tried this flavor here before, but it was very good.

I have also been to this coffee shop several times before and like it.

Ghostlight, 800 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton

I hadn’t been to this location, but had been to the one on Wayne Ave. This one is next to Old Scratch Pizza, and had a few seating options. They have coffee with a handful of flavor options, as well as basked goods, breakfast and lunch.

I went to this shop around 1:15 p.m. on a Thursday, and while the inside seating areas didn’t seem too busy, there was a short line.

I got an iced sugar free vanilla latte with whole milk, and it was good. The cafe had a nice “vibe” to it and the woman who took my order was very nice.

Wholly Grounds, 825 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

This shop was on a busier street and had minimal parking in the back and on the side street, so you can enter from the back as well.

It was a decent size shop with several seating options. It has coffee and espresso drinks with several flavors, non-coffee drinks and pastries.

I went to this shop around 8 a.m. on a Monday, and that’s the time they open, so I was one of the first customers of the day.

I got a large sugar free vanilla iced latte with whole milk, and it was good. This also had a vanilla that tasted different than the brands I’ve tried before.

Curious Styles, 16 S. Main St. in Miamisburg

This shop had minimal seating options, but also has a small boutique inside that looked to include handmade items. The menu has coffee, espresso and frozen drinks with many flavor options,

I went to this shop around 1:45 p.m. on a Saturday, and there was a short line.

I got a large maple iced latte with whole milk. It was good, and the maple was more of a syrup-type than a sauce. Along with my coffee, I ordered a vanilla chocolate chip muffin, which was also very good.

Planned2Give is a nonprofit organization that helps and supports other nonprofits with fundraising events and awareness. Proceeds from Grounds For Hounds benefitted Paw Patrol, a foster based, all-volunteer group working to better the lives of dogs and cats through rescuing and rehoming.

This is the first time Planned2Give featured a self-guided coffee shop tour. This event was made possible with the support of Pet Butler of SW Ohio.