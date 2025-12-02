Rivalry beyond football: Ohio tops Michigan in unclaimed funds

Throughout November, Ohio and Michigan went head-to-head to see which state could generate the most online searches for unclaimed funds. The competition challenged residents to visit their state’s unclaimed funds website and search their names.

In the end, Ohio had approximately 395,000 searches conducted on its system compared to Michigan’s 346,000 searches.

“Ohioans have proven once again that we don’t back down from a challenge,” said Susie Wagner, Outreach Supervisor for the Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds, in a press release. “While this campaign was a fun way to raise awareness of unclaimed funds, our work never ends. We’re here to serve Ohioans to make sure they know how to claim their funds so they can put their hard-earned money back in their pockets where it belongs. We look forward to another spirited competition in 2026!”

According to the Division, here are questions most commonly received from Ohioans about the process, along with answers to help claimants reunite with their money.

What are unclaimed funds, and how do I know if I have any? Unclaimed funds include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, utility deposits, and more. Ohioans can search for their funds at com.ohio.gov/UnclaimedFunds. How do I file a claim? The Division’s new system simplifies the process into three steps: 1) Search for funds; 2) Gather required documents; and 3) Submit your claim online or by mail. How long do I have to claim funds? Claimants have 10 years — or until 2036 — to claim any properties that were reported to the Division prior to Jan. 1, 2026. For properties that are reported after Jan. 1, 2026, individuals have ten years to claim those funds from the date they were reported. In other words, once funds are reported to the Division, the 10-year clock starts ticking. How often can I check for unclaimed funds? Ohioans are urged to routinely search for funds. There is the potential you might not need to provide additional documentation. However, if you do, you will receive an email listing which documents you need to send to the state in order for your claim to be approved and for you to receive your funds. If it’s been a while since you last attempted to claim a fund, you are urged to try again. If I need assistance with my claim, how can I contact the Division of Unclaimed Funds? If you need any help with a claim, please email the Division at claims@com.ohio.gov or call the Division at 614-466-4433.

In 2024, the Division returned $149.6 million to Ohioans through 26,420 claims. Ohioans can and should still search for funds any day of the year. The Division’s online system is available at unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.