Road-tripping this weekend? A little bit of planning makes family time in vehicles smoother

If you’re planning to hit the road this summer, here are a few things that help make the ride smoother, the kids happier, and the adults slightly less frazzled.

Snacks

A well-stocked snack bag is non-negotiable when roadtripping with kids or adults. I like to pack a mix of healthier options (think fruit, granola bars, trail mix) along with a few fun treats to keep things exciting. But one of my favorite travel hacks? Packing our lunch in a cooler.

Not only does it save us money on fast food stops, but we all feel so much better after eating something homemade, rather than the usual burger-and-fries combo. Plus, it gives us a chance to slow down and actually enjoy a little picnic together.

We try to find a park or a quiet rest stop with picnic tables, and it’s the perfect opportunity for our daughter to stretch her legs. Bonus tip: we always pack her small scooter in the trunk. She loves zipping around for a bit while we clean up lunch, and it helps burn off that extra energy before we’re back on the road.

Entertainment rotation is key

Screens are great, and yes, we use them, but I try to space them out to avoid screen fatigue (and car sickness). We rotate through audiobooks, music and activities. Here are some of our favorite car trip activities:

Legos on a tray

Coloring books/crayons

Play-doh sets

Magna tiles and magnetic blocks

Barbie dolls

Crochet

Paper dolls

Travel games (a variety of games from Dollar Tree)

Car ride Bingo

Cards for solitaire

iPad (movies and games)

Scratch art pad

Sticker art book

Fidgets and brain games

Pack a tray for the kids to play on and don’t forgot to download a podcast and pack some headphones for yourself so you can zone out when necessary too!

Plan the stops … loosely

For longer drives, it helps to plan a few stops along the route to break up the trip and give everyone a chance to stretch, snack, or explore. We’ve found that some of our favorite road trip memories weren’t at the destination, they happened at random roadside diners, quirky museums, or quiet parks we stumbled upon along the way.

Don’t be afraid to take a detour or linger a little longer. Sometimes the best part of the trip is the journey.

Looking for a few road trips close to home this summer? Here are some of our favorite spots to visit for day trips fewer than 4 hours:

Indianapolis (2 hours)

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis – the largest children’s museum in the world! So many interactive exhibits for all ages.

Columbus (1 hour, 15 min.)

COSI (Center of Science and Industry) – hands-on exhibits, a planetarium, and water play areas.

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium – Jack Hanna’s legacy lives on here; it’s massive and impressive.

Hocking Hills (2 hours)

Perfect for nature-loving families. Enjoy hiking, caves, waterfalls we love the family-friendly trails like Ash Cave and Old Man’s Cave. Added bonus check out Ravenwood Castle for a fun family friendly castle stay!

Lake Erie (Ohio) (3.5 hours)

Put-in-Bay or Kelleys Island – take a ferry, rent a golf cart, explore caves and beaches.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.