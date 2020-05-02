5 scenic, challenging running trails in Dayton

2. Wolf Creek Trail

At over 16 miles of paved asphalt, the Wolf Creek Trail -- part of the 330-mile Miami Valley trail system -- begins in Verona in Preble County and heads east 13 miles to end in Trotwood in Montgomery County. This trail is great for runners seeking a long-distance challenge.

miamivalleybiketrails.org/wolfcreek for more info. Visitfor more info.

3. Mad River Trail

(From traillink.com): "Mad River Trail offers a paved, 7-mile route along its namesake river in northeastern Dayton and is part of one of the nation's largest network of paved, off-street trails. At the trail's eastern end on Marl Road, you can connect to the Wright Brothers Huffman Prairie Bikeway to reach Huffman MetroPark and the Wright Brothers Memorial."

4. Ohio River Road Runners

If you think that you would benefit from a group environment, consider joining the Ohio River Road Runners, one of Dayton's largest running groups at over 1,500 members.

For only $25 for one year, plus $5 for each additional family member, or $65 for three years plus $10 for each additional family member, you will eligible for such group perks as:

FREE entry to small club races throughout the year. Note that entry is not free for Splash and Dash, 50ks/Ultras, Half and Full Marathon, Lou Cox, Ghost n Goblinor Turkey Trot

Summer picnic

Holiday Party

Ability to compete in the 401k Challenge

Grand Prix and team competitions for interested runners

Dirt Dawg Dirty Dozen Trail Series

10 percent discount at Runners Plus

10 percent off retail accessories at IPro Bike Shop in Bellbrook

$10 discount off entry fee to the Dayton River Corridor Classic Half Marathon

5. MapMyRun.com

If you prefer a trail or trails that are more off the beaten path, head over to mapmyrun.com, where users submit trails that they have already run.

Each trail is detailed with its exact distance, elevation and who created it, so you can research more trails by a certain individual.