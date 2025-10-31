Scramblers breakfast restaurant may be coming to The Greene in Beavercreek

All permits are pending.

This news comes after Taste of Belgium closed its doors in January.

“The evolution of full-service casual dining and changing consumer habits around dining out have significantly impacted the way we do business. As difficult as this decision is, we’re taking this opportunity to return to our roots and our original vision,” Taste of Belgium founder Jean-Francois Flechet said at the time. “We expected a much stronger shopping season at The Greene during the holidays, but we just did not see the influx of people we had hoped for.”

Scramblers offers a wide variety of breakfast options from biscuit flights, loaded breakfast fries and avocado toast to shrimp and grits, cinnamon roll cakes and breakfast sandwiches.

New creations on the menu include:

Carrot Cake Stack (Pancakes infused with the warmth and spice of a carrot cake that are topped with cream cheese icing, whipped cream and crushed candied pecans)

The GOAT (Breakfast sausage sautéed in gochujang Korean BBQ sauce served in a skillet with potatoes and onions. It’s topped with two scrambled eggs, tomatoes, chives and goat cheese)

The Lumberjack (Breakfast Sausage sautéed and blended with scrambled eggs, cream cheese and other cheeses. It’s topped with bell pepper)

Scramblers has one other location in the Dayton region at 9600 Springboro Pike in Miami Twp.

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to The Greene for more information. Additional details should be available in about two weeks.