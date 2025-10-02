Sidewalk Soldiers in need of basic items for at-risk locals

The mission is “to provide hope, help, and healing to those affected by sex trafficking and at-risk populations, including individuals facing substance use disorder, mental health challenges, poverty, and youth aging out of foster care.”
“Our service pillars are prevention, intervention and ongoing survivor support,” said Michelle James, who serves as business administrator for the organization known as Sidewalk Soldiers which was founded in 2016. " Since February 2023, we have operated Jens Haven Drop-In Center, offering crisis support, linkage to care, mentorship, discipleship, peer support, workshops, and groups. Our goal is to be a bridge to safety and self-sustainability."
In 2025, services were expanded to include youth peer services which are accredited as a Peer Recovery Service and Peer Recovery Organization by Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services.
“Over the years, we’ve trained over 207 organizations and helped more than 500 individuals exit the life,” said James. " In 2024, we provided ongoing support to over 798 survivors. The majority of those we serve are women (92%), between 20-40 years old, though we serve anyone age 12 and older. Most of them battle substance use disorder — highlighting the deep link between addiction and trafficking."
One survivor shared their experience:
“When I first connected with Sidewalk Soldiers, I was homeless, struggling with drug addiction, and haunted by years of trauma. The women at Sidewalk Soldiers provided me with everything I needed to rebuild my life and reintegrate into society. They tirelessly helped me replace essential documents like my birth certificate, ID, phones, and food stamp cards. Knowing these items were secure, I entrusted them to Sidewalk Soldiers for safekeeping.”
Sidewalk Soldiers is largely funded by private donors, churches, and business sponsorships. James said rallying support and funding for this population can be a challenge because of the lack of knowledge around sex trafficking and the stigma that is carried around the individuals affected.
Here’s what they need:
- Coffee and creamer
- Water flavor packets
- Chairs (on the Amazon wish list) for around the table where meals are shared
- Grocery gift cards
- Candles
- Paper plates, napkins
- Plasticware
- A steamer (to keep the furniture fresh and clean)
- Tampons
- Paper towels
- Kitchen-sized trash bags
- Women’s deodorant
Supplies can be dropped off 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at Safe Haven, 526 Xenia Ave., Dayton. You can also order and ship items using an Amazon Wishlist at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2S8KXI4G8NNSI.
Other ways to help:
- Volunteer at the center or volunteer from home. You can sort clothing, send emails, help with data entry, write letters of encouragement.
- Sign up to provide a client with a nutritious meal via the Sidewalk Soldiers Meal Train at mealtrain.com/trains/mvwg63.
- Support a Survivor by becoming a recurring donor. There is more information on ways to give in the “Get Involved” tab of the website sidewalksoldiers.org.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
