Silent Hike Club experience in Dayton area is an immersion in nature and aims to be healing

“Spending time in nature can calm the nervous system and strengthen mental clarity,” said Melissa Carver of Satsang Yoga & Wellness. “Connecting with nature can be healing and therapeutic and I want to help others experience it.”

A recent report from the World Health Organization indicated that time spent in nature, including urban areas, improves moods, mindsets and mental health.

Carver first encountered the healing properties of nature during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s when I came to realize that time stood still when I was outdoors,” she said. “I could breathe easier.”

Her desire to help others find that sense of peace prompted her to enlist the help of avid hiker Jon Hayward to establish the Silent Hike Club.

“He is always in the woods and is perfect to lead these hikes,” Carver said. “That way I can focus on the experience — it’s a great partnership.”

The journey

Each hike begins by gathering in community for breathing exercises and mindful movement. Participation is limited to 15 people per hike to create a more intimate experience.

The group then embarks on a silent hike, walking mindfully through nature. The hikes are designed to be beginner-friendly, approximately two miles long, and will take place at a variety of parks throughout the year.

Midway through the hike, the group will pause for additional grounding and mindfulness practices, allowing space to listen to the breath, the body, and nature. The hike concludes with a return to community during which time participants are invited to enjoy a beverage and share reflections from the journey.

The experience is about connection, connecting with themselves, nature and each other.

“I tell people to keep an open mind,” Carver said. “Have a beginner’s mind and always stay curious.”

The benefits

Busy days, hectic schedules, stressful interactions – there is often little downtime for many people.

“The world is so chaotic and there is so much negativity,” Carver said. “Allowing ourselves to get some distance from the chaos to connect with the natural environment is so beneficial.”

From gaining mental clarity to decreasing anxiety levels, connecting with nature and each other can benefit the body and mind. Creating a club format is also intentional to help participants build relationships and create a supportive community.

No prior hiking or meditation experiences is required, “just a willingness to try new things.”

SCHEDULE (all hikes 9 a.m.-noon)

March 22 – Hills & Dales MetroPark

April 19 – Germantown MetroPark

May 17 – Englewood MetroPark

June 21 – Sugarcreek MetroPark

July 19 – Hills & Dales MetroPark

Aug. 23 – Germantown MetroPark

Sept. 20 – Englewood MetroPark

Oct. 18 – Sugarcreek MetroPark

Nov. 22 – Hills & Dales MetroPark

Hikes are monthly and memberships can be purchased by the season or through the rest of the year. To learn more or to register, visit https://satsangyoga-wellness.com/silent-hike-club.