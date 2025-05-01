‘Six Triple Eight’ receives Congressional Gold Medal: ‘True examples of American excellence’

They were given six months to complete the backlog but finished in three months, ultimately delivering mail to more than 7 million soldiers.

Despite adversity, racism and sexism, including living in segregated housing that lacked proper light and heat, the unit remarkably boosted morale while guided by Adams, who, at age 26, served as the highest-ranking Black woman officer during World War II.

In 2024 the unit was thrust into the national spotlight with renewed interest due to the success of Tyler Perry’s inspiring film “The Six Triple Eight,” which starred Kerry Washington as Adams in one of her most dynamic roles. The crowd-pleasing film received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and won five NAACP Image Awards including Outstanding Motion Picture.

The ‘Six Triple Eight’ Congressional Gold Medal campaign has been an ongoing endeavor in recent years. According to NPR, the Senate voted on legislation to bestow the award in 2021, which was unanimously approved by the House a year later. Then-President Joe Biden signed the act into law in 2022.

“However, because of the time required to design and produce the actual medal, the ceremony in the U.S. Capitol wasn’t on the books until recently,” NPR reported. “Earlier this year, over a dozen senators wrote House Speaker Mike Johnson a letter urging him to ‘swiftly’ schedule the medal ceremony and warning of a ‘critical juncture.’”

There are only two surviving members of the battalion: Fanny McClendon and Anna Mae Robertson. Stanley Earley III and Judith Earley, Charity’s children, were among the roughly 300 descendants of members of the battalion who attended the ceremony in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol.

“On behalf of the friends and families of all those connected with the ‘Six Triple Eight,’ I wish to give my most sincere thanks to the Congress of the United States for this great honor for the women of the battalion,” Earley said in his remarks. “These soldiers exemplified determination in the face of adversity and demonstrated the ability to go beyond what was thought to be possible. They overcame major obstacles to achieve success and made a substantial difference to the Army. They serve as an inspiring role model for young soldiers entering service today and are true examples of American excellence.”

After World War II, Earley, who grew up in Columbia, S.C., eventually relocated to Dayton in 1952 with her husband, Stanley Earley, Jr., M.D. Her commitment to community included serving on a variety of boards, including Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Power and Light, Dayton Metro Housing Authority, the American Red Cross and Sinclair Community College.

In addition a monument to commemorate the ‘Six Triple Eight’ was dedicated at the Buffalo Soldier Monument Park at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., in November 2018.

The Congressional Gold Medal has been awarded nearly 200 times since 1776. Recipients include George Washington, the Wright brothers, Thomas Edison, Irving Berlin, Jackie Robinson, Walt Disney, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, Nelson Mandela, Billie Jean King and Rosa Parks.

“The Congressional Gold Medal has reinforced the principle that those who dedicate themselves fully — regardless of race or gender — can be recognized at the highest levels, and, above all, that excellence matters," Earley said.