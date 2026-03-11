Smales Pretzel Bakery opens in Dayton Arcade — complete with a mustard bar

The original owner, Rudy, actually sold pretzels in the Dayton Arcade in 1913 before opening their own brick and mortar location at 210 Xenia Ave, Dayton, OH 45410 in 1926. In the early 1940s, Smales had a soft pretzel stand back in the Dayton Arcade again. So this new retail location in the recently revitalized Dayton Arcade is actually a homecoming for Smales Pretzel Bakery.

The first Smales location will still remain open on Xenia Ave and function primarily as a large production space for big orders and their hard pretzel creations. Guests can expect an enhanced experience at the new location in the Arcade where the team will be rolling out new flavor options, including everything bagel seasoned pretzels with cream cheese dipping sauce, and hand-rolling every single soft pretzel.

Hand-rolling pretzels makes the gluten in the dough develop stronger and ultimately creates a bigger, fluffier soft pretzel.

Another feature of the Smales Arcade location is a mustard bar with six flavors from Woeber Mustard Company, another local family business that got its start in Springfield in 1905 (just one year before Smales was founded). The flavors include honey mustard, dijon mustard, sweet and spicy mustard, salad-style mustard, hot and spicy mustard and horseradish mustard.

The Smales team believes dips are a crucial part of the pretzel experience.

MORE DETAILS

The North Arcade retail space, and Smales Pretzel Bakery, will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Summer hours will coincide with other downtown activities, including the Levitt Pavilion’s concerts.

The North Arcade entrance is at 24 W. Third St. Patrons may also use the Rotunda entrance at 35 W. Fourth St. but note that this entrance may be closed when the Rotunda is reserved for private events.

Follow Smales on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @smalespretzelbakery to be the first to know about new pretzel flavors and new pretzel products (Pretzel Babies coming soon).