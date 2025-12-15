Smashburger is ‘permanently closed’ near UD after 15 years

Breaking: Crews respond to large fire at Kettering appliance store

Smashburger has “permanently closed” its doors on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, according to a sign posted at the business.

“We appreciate all of your support over the last 15 years,” the sign reads.

The burger joint was located at 1200 Brown St. Suite 190 near Don Juan Mexican Grill & Cantina.

The Mexican restaurant opened in July in the former space of El Rancho Grande.

This news comes after Prime BBQ Smokehouse opened in the former space of The Wizard of Za in July and Wat Da Pho announced plans to open in the former space of Pita Pit. Wat Da Pho hopes to open in early 2026.

Smashburger has two other locations in the Dayton region: 2315 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp. and 6731 Miller Lane in Butler Twp.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

