Sourmugs in West Milton opens second location in Piqua

“We were doing well over in West Milton,” Denning said. “I was looking to expand, but without investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into another brick-and-mortar location.”

RCS Construction and Brait Capital purchased the former Miami Valley Centre Mall, located at 987 E. Ash St., in 2023. They have since turned the food court into a dining and entertainment destination.

Sourmugs Wings & BBQ offers a limited menu compared to its tavern at 101 N. Miami St.

Customers in Piqua can expect the restaurant’s wings, chunks, fried portobello mushrooms and hot pepper cheeseballs, in addition to smoked brisket, pulled pork, sausage and turkey.

“The smoked items are available only at this location,” Denning said. “The wings, chunks, mushrooms and things like that overlap, but a lot of the stuff here is unique to this location.”

Sides on the menu include crinkle fries, sidewinder fries, mac and cheese, collard greens, baked beans and more.

Denning sources much of his food from King Kold Meats in Englewood.

All chicken is fresh and not frozen. It’s breaded and cooked to order.

Sourmugs Wings & BBQ makes many of its sauces such as the mild, medium, garlic and buffalo.

“A lot of people mix them together,” Denning said. “We may only have eight or nine sauces, but there’s unlimited combinations.”

At the West Milton location, customers like mixing buffalo with the garlic sauce.

“It has some heat to it, but the sweetness of the garlic kind of takes away a little heat,” Denning said.

Denning purchased Sourmugs Tavern almost six years ago after working in a factory for 13 years. He said he had dreamed of owning his own business.

“The money, the time (and) the investment that they put into this place, I’m proud to be here,” Denning said. “I think this town has just been really, really needing something like this. Somewhere where we can have community events. We can have entertainment and it’s all under one roof.”

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

