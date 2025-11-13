Space Three turns 6 with free classes and a wellness open house to help celebrate

A third space is a place other than work or home where you feel comfortable and experience a sense of belonging. It could be a coffee shop, a bookstore you frequent or, in this case, a boutique fitness studio.

“We really are there for each other, pushing and encouraging one another on the good days and the bad,” owner Lindsey Deck said. “It truly is a home away from home — a really special ‘third space.’”

Creating community has been a constant for Space Three since the studio first opened its doors at 39 S. St. Clair St. just months before the pandemic shuttered most businesses. And while as many as 80-90 percent of health and fitness businesses fail within the first few years, Space Three is celebrating its sixth anniversary this week.

“It’s been a combination of sheer determination, a team that won’t quit and a community that can’t be beat,” Deck said. “I have to give a big shout out to all of our instructors who show up ready to teach new and refreshing classes each day, and for our members who set aside time for themselves even when life gets hectic.”

Maurer values her time at Space Three.

“I’m there either every day or I might take one day off,” she said. “I cannot see a world where I’m not going to Space Three.”

Those who want to see for themselves what Space Three has to offer can do so free of charge this weekend with an open house Friday and a morning of free classes on Saturday. Ease into the weekend on Friday from 4-7 p.m. with a variety of health and wellness vendors offering chair massages, reiki, IV drips, craniosacral massage and more. Saturday morning is time to break a sweat with barre, Bootymix, Pilates, power lift and TRX — all popular offerings at Space Three.

“We’ve worked really hard to listen to our members and by doing that, we get a real understanding about what’s working at the studio and what isn’t,” Deck said. “For example, we started with three core offerings: barre, TRX and dance cardio. We found out pretty quickly that people loved, and needed, strength workouts so we’ve been able to add equipment and classes to accommodate that feedback.”

While the classes vary from day to day, the judgement-free zone remains a constant.

“Everyone is so supportive,” Deck said, “You don’t have to worry about being judged or looking a certain way or having a certain level of fitness.”

SPACE THREE ANNIVERSARY EVENTS

Open House

When: 4-7p.m. today, Nov. 14

Where: 39 S. St. Clair St., Dayton

What: Health and wellness vendors, giveaways, early Black Friday deals

Free Classes

When: 8 a.m.-noon Sat., Nov. 15

Schedule

8:15 a.m. – Barre

9 a.m. – Bootymix (dance cardio)

9:30 a.m. – Power lift

10 a.m. – Pilates

10:30 a.m. – Axle

11:15 a.m. – TRX