Springboro native Libby Jones falls short on Day 3 of ‘Jeopardy!’, says Taylor Swift playlist helped her study

Libby Jones with "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings. Photo by Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

Credit: Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

Credit: Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

Libby Jones with "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings. Photo by Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television
Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
X

Libby Jones, who grew up in Springboro, fell short on the Dec. 3 episode of “Jeopardy!,” wrapping her three-day appearance with a grand total of $73,802.

The recruiter from Davenport, Fla. faced Sarah Murphy, a freelance transcript editor from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and Ron Lalonde, a medical physicist from Pittsburgh, Pa.

At the outset, host Ken Jennings praised Jones’ performance in the Dec. 2 episode.

“I hope you were watching yesterday’s game because it was a dozy, it was a dilly,” Jennings said. “We had two players scoring more than $20,000 heading into Final Jeopardy! But in the end it was Libby Jones who became a two-day champion, notching our second-highest one-game total of the season behind only Harrison Whitaker, the super champ she beat on Monday.”

ExploreLibby Jones, who grew up in Springboro, advances on ‘Jeopardy!’ and appears tonight

Jones dominated the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds, finishing both in first place and particularly after stumbling in a Daily Double during Double Jeopardy!

The clue in the category African Geography:

“This small neighbor of Nigeria borders a bight (or bay) of the same name.”

The answer: The Bight of Benin. Jones answered Guinea.

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Jones had $15,200 with Lalonde close behind with $11,200. Murphy had a negative score and was eliminated from competing in Final Jeopardy!

Libby Jones, who grew up in Springboro, appeared on "Jeopardy!" Photo by Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

Credit: Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

icon to expand image

Credit: Tyler Golden/Sony Pictures Television

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category Monuments and Memorials:

“In NYC’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, an alcove with memorials to Hart Crane, Sylvia Plath and 54 others is the ‘American’ this.”

Lalonde correctly answered Poet’s Corner. He wagered $4,001, bringing his total to $15,201. Jones answered Poet, wagered $7,201 and finished with $7,999. However she ultimately walked away with the standard second place consolation prize of $3,000.

ExploreLibby Jones, raised in Springboro, wins big on Day 2 of ‘Jeopardy!’ battle

During the interview portion, Jones shared how Taylor Swift helped her prepare to compete.

“When I was in the thick of studying and pressed for what I should be studying, I would just shuffle my Taylor Swift playlist and kind of let that guide me,” she said. “So, ‘London Boy’ — let’s study prime ministers. Or ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’ — let’s study parts of the eye."

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2. The show also streams on Hulu.

In Other News
1
List: Restaurants open on Christmas in Dayton and the region
2
Cincinnati Bengals, Taylor Swift among Dayton’s top Google search...
3
Ideas for even more unique gift giving: Check out the Dayton area’s...
4
A snowbird survival guide: Tips to consider to make the transition...
5
Warped Wing to release Whiskey Rebellion with new flavored variants...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.