Springboro native Libby Jones falls short on Day 3 of ‘Jeopardy!’, says Taylor Swift playlist helped her study

At the outset, host Ken Jennings praised Jones’ performance in the Dec. 2 episode.

“I hope you were watching yesterday’s game because it was a dozy, it was a dilly,” Jennings said. “We had two players scoring more than $20,000 heading into Final Jeopardy! But in the end it was Libby Jones who became a two-day champion, notching our second-highest one-game total of the season behind only Harrison Whitaker, the super champ she beat on Monday.”

Jones dominated the Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! rounds, finishing both in first place and particularly after stumbling in a Daily Double during Double Jeopardy!

The clue in the category African Geography:

“This small neighbor of Nigeria borders a bight (or bay) of the same name.”

The answer: The Bight of Benin. Jones answered Guinea.

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Jones had $15,200 with Lalonde close behind with $11,200. Murphy had a negative score and was eliminated from competing in Final Jeopardy!

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category Monuments and Memorials:

“In NYC’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, an alcove with memorials to Hart Crane, Sylvia Plath and 54 others is the ‘American’ this.”

Lalonde correctly answered Poet’s Corner. He wagered $4,001, bringing his total to $15,201. Jones answered Poet, wagered $7,201 and finished with $7,999. However she ultimately walked away with the standard second place consolation prize of $3,000.

During the interview portion, Jones shared how Taylor Swift helped her prepare to compete.

“When I was in the thick of studying and pressed for what I should be studying, I would just shuffle my Taylor Swift playlist and kind of let that guide me,” she said. “So, ‘London Boy’ — let’s study prime ministers. Or ‘Teardrops On My Guitar’ — let’s study parts of the eye."

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2. The show also streams on Hulu.