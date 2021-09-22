Step back in time at the SunWatch Harvest Gathering

The SunWatch Harvest Gathering — a celebration inspired by the season — has returned.
The entertaining and educational evening is a step back in time and includes outdoor dining inspired by Ohio’s earliest inhabitants.
Live music will be provided by the Miami Valley Flute Circle, and activities feature tours throughout the newly-reconstructed SunWatch Indian Village.
The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at SunWatch Indian Village and Archaeological Park, 2301 West River Rd., in Dayton.
The SunWatch Harvest Gathering will take place outdoors and has been carefully planned with significant emphasis on the safety of patrons and staff, according to a release.
All proceeds will support SunWatch’s upcoming National Endowment for the Humanities project.
The evening’s schedule:
5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Artifact and animal encounters on the deck during arrival
5:30 p.m.: Seating and welcome
6 p.m.: Dinner service (Miami Valley Flute Circle performing 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)
6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Village tours
7:30 p.m.: Closing remarks/Raffle drawing
Tickets are $65 per person. There are two levels of sponsorship. The Curator Level ($1,000) includes 8 tickets and cocktails with Jill Krieg-Accrocco, curator of anthropology, and Table Sponsor ($500) includes 8 tickets with preferred seating.
Registration begins Sept. 23 and can be found here.