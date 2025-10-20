Breaking: All Dolly’s locations in Dayton and Cincinnati to close, Big Boy Restaurant Group announces

Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow returns next week in Dayton

The 31st annual Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow will be celebrated on Grafton Hill behind Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 Belmonte Park North, on Monday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 28. The event was started in 1994 by the late Judith Chaffin, also known as “The Pumpkin Lady." TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The 31st Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow, featuring hundreds of pumpkins carved by volunteers, returns Monday, Oct. 27 and Tuesday, Oct. 28 on Stoddard Avenue’s Grafton Hill behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton.

Happening from 6-10 p.m. both nights, this free event features an assortment of playful designs including pop culture references, slogans and logos.

More than 500 volunteers are expected to participate this week gutting, carving and setting up the event.

The pumpkin gutting takes place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23.

“Before the pumpkins are carved, the ‘guts’ need to be removed,” organizers said on the Grafton Hill website. “It’s a messy job but lots of fun!”

The annual Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow features hundreds of glowing pumpkins gutted and carved by volunteers. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Pumpkin carving sessions will take place from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 and from noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.

“From novice to expert, there are pumpkin carving opportunities for every skill level,” organizers noted. “We’ll provide the tools to help make your pumpkins look great!”

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at the Grafton Hill website.

The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow was founded in 1994 by the late Judith Chaffin, also known as “The Pumpkin Lady.” Chaffin and her family carved and display 36 pumpkins in the inaugural year.

“Everyone is so thankful and so kind, and it’s just a great thing. When you just go out there and take a look at it, I think it is just beautiful,” Chaffin said in 2015.

Judith Chaffin founded the Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow in 1994. FILE

Every year before her death in 2018, Chaffin would set up a tent in her driveway to shelter the “Pumpkin Society,” the volunteers gutting and carving the pumpkins.

In addition this year’s event has more than 20 committee members lead by David Moyer from Keller Williams Advisors. All committee members are volunteers and donate their time every year to ensure the Glow continues.

HOW TO GO

What: Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28

Where: Stoddard Avenue behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Cost: Free

More info: Facebook orgraftonhill.org

Alex Cutler contributed to this report.

