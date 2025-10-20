Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow returns next week in Dayton

More than 500 volunteers are expected to participate this week gutting, carving and setting up the event.

The pumpkin gutting takes place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 23.

“Before the pumpkins are carved, the ‘guts’ need to be removed,” organizers said on the Grafton Hill website. “It’s a messy job but lots of fun!”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Pumpkin carving sessions will take place from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25 and from noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26.

“From novice to expert, there are pumpkin carving opportunities for every skill level,” organizers noted. “We’ll provide the tools to help make your pumpkins look great!”

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at the Grafton Hill website.

The Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow was founded in 1994 by the late Judith Chaffin, also known as “The Pumpkin Lady.” Chaffin and her family carved and display 36 pumpkins in the inaugural year.

“Everyone is so thankful and so kind, and it’s just a great thing. When you just go out there and take a look at it, I think it is just beautiful,” Chaffin said in 2015.

Every year before her death in 2018, Chaffin would set up a tent in her driveway to shelter the “Pumpkin Society,” the volunteers gutting and carving the pumpkins.

In addition this year’s event has more than 20 committee members lead by David Moyer from Keller Williams Advisors. All committee members are volunteers and donate their time every year to ensure the Glow continues.

HOW TO GO

What: Stoddard Avenue Pumpkin Glow When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28 Where: Stoddard Avenue behind the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton Cost: Free More info: Facebook orgraftonhill.org

Alex Cutler contributed to this report.