Stores participating in the 2024 Great Miami Riverway Shop Local Passport Challenge

The Great Miami Riverway’s 2024 Riverway Shop Local Passport Challenge is running through Dec. 31. It began in October.
The new initiative encourages the community to shop local, support small businesses and explore the offerings of the river’s connected towns and cities — all while earning chances to win prizes.
Participants can join the challenge by downloading the free Riverway app, available on the Apple app store and Google Play store. After logging in, simply select the “Shop Local Challenge” from the main menu and start checking in at participating businesses across the Riverway.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
No purchase is required to enter the weekly drawings, but shoppers can get 10% off purchases of $100 or less by mentioning the challenge at participating stores.
Each check-in earns an entry into weekly prize drawings, and additional entries can be earned by snapping a selfie at a participating store and posting it on social media using the hashtag #shoplocalgmr. Shoppers can also tag the shop and the Great Miami Riverway’s social accounts to maximize their chances of winning.
Winners will receive a variety of prizes, including items donated by local businesses, Riverway swag and more. Weekly winners will be notified by email, and participants must respond within one week to claim their prize.
PARTICIPATING STORES
Sidney
Austeria Wine Boutique
Greenhaus Coffee
Magnum Music Center
Moonflower Effect
Piqua
Crazy Martin’s Gifts & Novel
Readmore’s Hallmark
The Mercantile
Troy
Provision’s Co.
3 Weird Sisters
BA Bricks
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
Respire Salt Spa
Cherry Street Bottle Shop
Tipp City
Fox & Feather Trading Co.
Topsy Turvy Toys
Bella Gray Market
Browse Awhile Books
Rad Candy Co.
Serendipity Paper Co.
Living Simply Soap
Always Blooming
Miamisburg
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
Blush
Monocle Comics & Coffee
The Village Wick
Ohio Red Barn
Franklin
DoublePlay Records & Retro
Fizzy Sips & Sweets
The SheShac
Trenton
Barn-N-Bunk Farm Market
Martin’s Donut Shop
Wonder Comics & More
State Street Coffee
Monroe
Garver Family Farm Market
The Healthy Bee
Hamilton
LahVDah
Seraph by the River
The Main Look
For more information, visit greatmiamiriverway.com.