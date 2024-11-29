Stores participating in the 2024 Great Miami Riverway Shop Local Passport Challenge

Participants can join the challenge by downloading the free Riverway app, available on the Apple app store and Google Play store. After logging in, simply select the “Shop Local Challenge” from the main menu and start checking in at participating businesses across the Riverway.

No purchase is required to enter the weekly drawings, but shoppers can get 10% off purchases of $100 or less by mentioning the challenge at participating stores.

Each check-in earns an entry into weekly prize drawings, and additional entries can be earned by snapping a selfie at a participating store and posting it on social media using the hashtag #shoplocalgmr. Shoppers can also tag the shop and the Great Miami Riverway’s social accounts to maximize their chances of winning.

Winners will receive a variety of prizes, including items donated by local businesses, Riverway swag and more. Weekly winners will be notified by email, and participants must respond within one week to claim their prize.

PARTICIPATING STORES

Sidney

Austeria Wine Boutique

Greenhaus Coffee

Magnum Music Center

Moonflower Effect

Piqua

Crazy Martin’s Gifts & Novel

Readmore’s Hallmark

The Mercantile

Troy

Provision’s Co.

3 Weird Sisters

BA Bricks

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

Respire Salt Spa

Cherry Street Bottle Shop

Tipp City

Fox & Feather Trading Co.

Topsy Turvy Toys

Bella Gray Market

Browse Awhile Books

Rad Candy Co.

Serendipity Paper Co.

Living Simply Soap

Always Blooming

Miamisburg

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

Blush

Monocle Comics & Coffee

The Village Wick

Ohio Red Barn

Franklin

DoublePlay Records & Retro

Fizzy Sips & Sweets

The SheShac

Trenton

Barn-N-Bunk Farm Market

Martin’s Donut Shop

Wonder Comics & More

State Street Coffee

Monroe

Garver Family Farm Market

The Healthy Bee

Hamilton

LahVDah

Seraph by the River

The Main Look

For more information, visit greatmiamiriverway.com.