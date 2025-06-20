Storybrook Trails an experience where fitness blends with literacy and the outdoors

Storybook Trails are currently located in seven Miami County parks in four different communities and are rotated from year to year. They are available to explore through October and feature books centered on the natural world.

“As families walk the trail and read the story page by page, they become immersed in the themes of the book,” Hanbuch-Pinkerton said. “By the end, they arrive in an outdoor space designed to bring the story to life, with suggested activities that connect directly to what they’ve read. Reading becomes active, hands-on and fun, promoting healthy habits and a deeper connection to nature.”

From toddlers to grandparents, the Storybook Trails are designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all ages.

“They’re set up in a variety of outdoor settings, with gentle paths that make them manageable for families of all kinds,” Hanbuch-Pinkerton said. “Our hope is that visitors have fun reading and walking together, while also learning something new and inspiring.”

Fun and fitness blended with literacy and a love of the outdoors, the Storybook Trail program is designed to spark curiosity and help participants of all ages develop a deeper appreciation of the natural world. In keeping with the mission to maintain healthy vibrant outdoor spaces, several of the trails focus specifically on pollinators with engaging stories and fun songs like “Don’t Swat It” and “Let the Dandelions Grow.”

“These stories teach about the important role pollinators play in our ecosystems and offer simple ways individuals and families can help support them,” Hanbuch-Pinkerton said. “These trails are often placed in pollinator-friendly habitats, so visitors have the opportunity to observe bees, butterflies, birds and native plants firsthand as they walk.”

Exercising, learning and having fun, the Storybook Trails check all the boxes.

“The Storybook Trail program is a wonderful way to promote both literacy and a love of the outdoors,” Hanbuch-Pinkerton said. “It encourages healthy movement, shared family experiences and imaginative play. It fosters curiosity and connection with nature and each other, and best of all, it’s free and available to everyone.”

For more information on the Storybook Trails and other Miami County Parks programs, visit https://www.miamicountyparks.com.

MIAMI COUNTY PARK DISTRICT STORYBROOK TRAILS