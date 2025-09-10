Suicide Awareness Month brings opportunity to spotlight after-school youth program

Explore Mental Health Matters resources

I talk about my brothers all the time in hopes that my heart connection with them will make a difference for those who struggle with self-worth.

As a local suicide awareness advocate, I’ve been offered opportunities to speak at local high schools. When I look out onto an auditorium full of young and promising people, I share my story of loss so that others, especially those so young, might open the windows of their emerging hearts to the greater world where pain and despair are part of our shared humanity.

I’m also quite sure the best chance to eradicate the epidemic of suicide is to reach those who are growing into themselves amidst a very complicated world.

Through my outreach, I’ve come to deeply appreciate local efforts that support our youth who might feel left out or limited in opportunities. Exploring avenues to extend each person into their greatness is a most noble mission. One such place is called ALL Club on Main. This organization is a service of Goodwill Easterseals of Miami Valley and was created to empower youth.

The acronym ALL stands for allyship, life skills and leadership. The aim is to help build a community of young people who support each other through the challenges of mental health, isolation, trauma and substance abuse.

It’s an after-school program open to all students in grades 7-12.

Recently, I was provided an opportunity to tour ALL Club on Main. The atmosphere of this space was vibrant, inviting and encouraging. The adult leaders expressed passion and enthusiasm when they talked about the kids they serve.

The space provides an opportunity for these kids to talk about their day, share difficulties or heartache, and be lifted by the power of community. There’s a computer lab, inviting space for collaboration, and kitchen facilities.

Kids plan menus and cook for one another. They take field trips, propose their own activities, create agendas, and take leadership roles in how to self-direct growth and learning.

I listened to the adult mentors celebrate their students’ potential despite the profound obstacles some of them face. I tried to imagine how a 15-year-old could feel any semblance of hope when in the throes of poverty, addiction, or trauma.

Providing an opportunity to gain strength and empowerment from their adversities just might be a game changer for them. I found myself overcome with gratitude and admiration for this place where such hope lives.

Tragic loss to suicide can be preventable. Therefore, we must persist in identifying those who need help in finding a path forward which includes opportunity and life-giving choices.

ALL Club on Main is an extraordinary place where such a pathway can be found.

Anne Marie Romer lives in Centerville and is the author of the book, “Just Give Me The Road.” Follow her on instagram @romerannemarie, or contact her via email romeranne319@gmail.com.

MORE DETAILS

ALL Club on Main may be reached by email at allclub@gesmv.org.

MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS