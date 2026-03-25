Surviving (and thriving) through allergy season

A few simple shifts can help you manage the symptoms without missing the season.

Why allergy season hits so hard

As plants release pollen into the air – trees in early spring, grasses in late spring and weeds in late summer – your immune system may misidentify these particles as threats. The result is an overreaction: inflammation, congestion and all the classic symptoms.

Weather plays a role, too. Warm, windy days spread pollen farther and faster, while rain can temporarily clear the air. If your symptoms seem worse some days than others, you’re not imagining it.

Create a low-allergen home base

Your home should be your refuge, especially during peak allergy months. Think of it as building a buffer zone between you and the outside world.

Keep windows closed on high-pollen days, even if the breeze is tempting.

Shower and change clothes after spending time outdoors – pollen clings to everything.

Invest in a HEPA filter to reduce airborne allergens indoors.

Wash bedding frequently, especially pillowcases, where allergens accumulate quickly.

According to Google Trends, the question, “do silver infused sheets help with allergies” has surged as a breakout search in the past month, while “silver infused sheets” has reached an all-time high in interest.

According to an article on knowingfabric.com, silver-infused fabrics naturally reduce bacteria, minimizing skin irritation and allergic reactions for sensitive users. These products are often marketed as antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, though evidence on their effectiveness for allergy relief is still evolving.

Adjust your daily rhythm

Small timing tweaks can make a big difference:

Check pollen counts before heading out. Early mornings are usually the worst

Exercise later in the day when pollen levels tend to drop

Wear sunglasses and hats to physically block pollen from your eyes and hair

If you love outdoor workouts or walks, you don’t have to give them up – just be strategic.

Rethink your wellness routine

Allergy season is a great time to be extra intentional about how you care for your body.

Hydration matters: Drinking enough water helps thin mucus and ease congestion

Nasal rinses – like saline sprays or neti pots – can clear allergens from your sinuses. Budget picks include MAOEVER’s Nasal Irrigation Rinse ( bestproductreviews.com ) and SinuCleanse Neti-Pot ( respiratorytherapyzone.com )

) and SinuCleanse Neti-Pot ( ) Over-the-counter remedies can help, but consistency is key – many work best when taken before symptoms peak. An article on health.usnews.com ranks Zyrtec, Claritin and Allegra as the top three picks

And don’t underestimate rest. Allergies can quietly drain your energy, so give yourself permission to slow down when needed.

The mental side of allergies

It’s easy to overlook how much allergies affect your mood. Poor sleep, constant discomfort and limited outdoor time can lead to irritability or even mild burnout.

Counteract that by finding small joys indoors:

Open up your space with fresh flowers (low-pollen varieties)

Rearrange a room or start a new hobby

Plan something to look forward to on lower-pollen days

Allergy season isn’t just physical – it’s emotional, too. But with a few mindful adjustments, you can reclaim this spring season.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.