‘Taste of Yoga,’ a signature Beauty Boost Dayton event, is happening soon

That focus on others made her decision to become the new city owner of the Beauty Boost Dayton an easy one. Beauty Boost is a community designed for women by women to help them feel “empowered, healthy and beautiful.”

Dayton is one of 32 cities across the country that offers Beauty Boost fitness events, wellness workshops and opportunities for fun and friendship.

“I’d been an instructor and a vendor at Beauty Boost events, seeing firsthand how amazing it is,” Hamilton said. “So, when it became available, I jumped right into it. It takes all the things I care about and combines them.”

Hamilton is diving right in with one of Beauty Boost’s signature events just a few weeks away. The Taste of Yoga will happen from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Lift. Seven different fitness studios will be on hand, each offering a 25-minute class.

“It’s a great way for people to try different formats and different studios,” Hamilton said. “You can take as many of the classes as you’d like.”

There will also be a variety of vendors and experience stations on site. Self-care experiences like mini facials, brow waxing, red light therapy and stretch sessions will be available as well as healthy snacks and samples from local businesses.

“It’s a grab-your-best-gal-pal and have some fun kind of event,” Hamilton said. “And it’s a good way to experience different classes without the commitment of signing up for a whole series.”

The annual Taste of Yoga event is just one of the many Beauty Boost Dayton events held throughout the year. And whether she is teaching a small fitness class or managing a major event, Hamilton’s message remains the same.

“You belong,” she said.

The Beauty Boost Dayton Taste of Yoga

What: A full morning of yoga and self-care experiences

When: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 16

Where: The Lift, 114 S. June St., Dayton

More: Experience stations, snacks, shopping, photo booth and swag bags

Info: Visit thebeautyboost.net/dayton or find The Beauty Boost-Dayton on Facebook

The lineup

8:45 a.m. – Doors open, grab snacks, drinks, and a swag bag

9 a.m. – Pound Unplugged (Pound Unplugged)

9:30 a.m. – Align (Pure Barre Dayton)

10 a.m. – Power Sculpt Yoga (SPENGA Dayton)

10:30 a.m. – Strength Flow Yoga (Soleil Movement Studio)

11:00 a.m. – Flow (Balanced & Relaxed Wellness Studio)

11:30 a.m. – Yoga Pilates Fusion (Mindful Movement Pilates)

Noon – Restore and Core (Resolute 937)