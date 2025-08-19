Tattoo Fest in Dayton this weekend has a competition for the worst tattoo — with removal as the prize

Breaking: Troni’s Italian Bistro to open Friday in Warren County

Tattoo Fest is Aug. 22-25, 2025 at the Dayton Convention Center. ISTOCK IMAGE

Lifestyles
By Staff
Updated 1 hour ago
Tattoo fans will unite this weekend at a festival at the Dayton Convention Center.

Tattoo Fest Dayton is slated for noon-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday and is free to enter and family friendly. Only those 18 and older with valid identification may get inked.

The festival will have more than 125 tattoo artists and vendors.

“Competitions will be for healed tattoos as well as competitions each day for tattoos done at the festival,“ states a news release.

They will compete in more than 20 categories.

The event will also host tattoo reality TV stars, the news release states.

Artists have already started booking in advance, but plenty will be accepting walk up tattoos," the release says.

To find an artist, go online to daytontattoofestival.com/artists/attending-artists.

“We also are proud to host the Worst Tattoo Competition, sponsored by Removery – the World’s Largest Tattoo Removal Company,“ the release states. ”A free-to-enter competition, attendees can show off bad or regrettable tattoos they have, with the winner receiving a free removal package from Removery."

The Dayton Convention Center is located at 22 E. Fifth St.

