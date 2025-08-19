Tattoo Fest in Dayton this weekend has a competition for the worst tattoo — with removal as the prize

The festival will have more than 125 tattoo artists and vendors.

“Competitions will be for healed tattoos as well as competitions each day for tattoos done at the festival,“ states a news release.

They will compete in more than 20 categories.

The event will also host tattoo reality TV stars, the news release states.

Artists have already started booking in advance, but plenty will be accepting walk up tattoos," the release says.

To find an artist, go online to daytontattoofestival.com/artists/attending-artists.

“We also are proud to host the Worst Tattoo Competition, sponsored by Removery – the World’s Largest Tattoo Removal Company,“ the release states. ”A free-to-enter competition, attendees can show off bad or regrettable tattoos they have, with the winner receiving a free removal package from Removery."

The Dayton Convention Center is located at 22 E. Fifth St.