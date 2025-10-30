The 2026 Voices of America Country Music Festival in West Chester has already revealed a headliner

Festival organizers are known to reveal headliners and other performers throughout the year as the concert inches closer on the calendar. This year’s event is Aug. 6-9, 2026.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The event in August 2025 brought an estimated 100,000 people to Butler County. Headliners were Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman.

Shelton’s appearance in 2026 will likely mean tickets go fast: The performer has had 29 No. 1 singles and 13 million albums.

Tickets may be purchased online and a price increase is expected Nov. 9, organizers said.