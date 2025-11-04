The Blue Berry Cafe in Kettering has free meals for those in need amid government shutdown

Andary talked with her team and they felt like “a meal made and packaged with love is a perfect way for us to “do something.””

The Blue Berry Cafe’s first free meal will be available Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Those in need should come to the host stand at the restaurant’s Kettering location, 2932 S. Dixie Drive, during regular business hours and order “take away” meals for their household.

The first meal will consist of marinated and grilled chicken breast, smashed red skin potatoes and slow cooked green beans.

A kids meal will be available consisting of chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans and grapes.

The restaurant plans to make 200 pre-packaged meals. These will be packaged in microwaveable containers and are at no cost.

Meals will be available 7 a.m.-2 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 7 or until they give them all away.

Since making the Facebook post, the community has donated more than $1,250 to support the restaurant’s efforts.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com