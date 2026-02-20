Breaking: Power outage closes Dayton Metro Library

The dog that stole the Olympics show: How it got on the ski course

In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)
SPORTS CULTURE
By Brooke Bunch
46 minutes ago
X

He may not have gotten a gold medal – but a four-legged Olympic intruder got all the glory.

A different kind of underdog managed to crash both the 2026 Winter Olympics and the internet Wednesday, wandering onto the course of a cross-country skiing event in what The Big Lead called an “iconic moment” – causing some serious confusion among competitors.

“I was like, ‘Am I hallucinating?” Croatian skier Tena Hadzic told NPR. “I don’t know what I should do, because maybe he could attack me, bite me.”

According to the NPR story, the dog broke free from his doghouse in Lago di Tesero and found his way to the qualifying round of the women’s cross-country team sprint.

In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Nazgul, however, proved to be a friendly Czech wolfdog who wanted in on the action. According to an article on CNN, footage from the broadcast showed the happy-looking pup running behind two skiers, with the crowd cheering as it crossed the finish line.

NPR reports Nazgul was “quickly collared by race officials and returned unharmed to his home.”

Public response on social media was swift and ranged from messages of support from fellow fan-dogs to debates over ‘wolf vs. dog.’

blockquote class=“twitter-tweet”>

10/10 good doggo https://t.co/hS1scd6q9Y

— Val (Persinger) Webster (@Val_Webster22) February 18, 2026

Nazgul wasn’t available for comment.

The 2026 Winter Olympics wrap up Sunday – Feb. 22 – with the closing ceremony. The final day of the Winter Games will also consist of medal events for men’s bobsled, women’s cross-country skiing, women’s curling and men’s ice hockey.

In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, an official holds a dog after it ran onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.

In Other News
1
California dreaming: How to score cheap flights while you plan your...
2
National Margarita Day is Sunday: Where to get one in the Dayton area
3
‘I never thought in a million years this little girl from Ohio — Dayton...
4
St. Patrick’s Day 2026 events in the Dayton area
5
Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Swiftie Skate, Craftapalooza, car...

About the Author

Brooke is an executive speechwriter and brand strategist with an interior design hobby. She's an aspiring wake surfer, novelist and Miami University of Ohio graduate. Reach her at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.