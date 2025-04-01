The many benefits of bilingualism

There are cognitive and neurological benefits to bilingualism, according to a 2012 study published in the journal Cerebrum. The brain of someone who is bilingual or multilingual more efficiently processes information and, as one ages, it may be possible to more effectively stave off cognitive decline. The same study indicates that bilingualism has been associated with better memory, visual-spatial skills and even creativity.

Academic advantage

Studies have shown that children who are bilingual can outperform children who only speak one language in a number of subject areas, indicates Unuhi, a bilingual literacy platform. This can further a child’s educational development, literacy and other skills that can have positive effects outside of the classroom.

Economic advantages

As bilingual children grow and become young adults, speaking a second language can pay dividends in the workforce. Ours is a global society, and knowing a second or third language can make a person a more attractive hire over another who only knows one language. More companies, especially those with international offices, consider bilingualism a high priority.

Higher adaptability

As their brains constantly switch from one language to the other, bilinguals learn to manage conflict more readily, thus making them more adaptable. This means that people who speak multiple languages may be less affected by environmental changes, and could be more open-minded to new experiences, says EB.

Strong cultural ties

Children who are bilingual may have grown up in households where their first languages are those of their families’ native countries and the second come from having to assimilate into society. Bilingual children often have strong ties with their families, cultures and communities. The National Academy of Sciences has reported that babies raised in bilingual households show better self-control and are able to use their second language to create strong relationships.

Being a bilingual child and adult has many benefits. And adults should know it’s never too late to learn a second language.