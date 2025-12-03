The Neighborhood Nest to close in Fairborn: ‘It was a safe haven for the allergy community’

She’s closing the doors to the bakery at 313 W. Main St. on Dec. 31.

“Together, we built something rare and beautiful,” she wrote. “I will forever be grateful for the community we curated and the trust you placed in us.”

Unfortunately, the bakery is no longer sustainable with the rise in food costs and utilities over the last year. Tipton said food costs have risen anywhere from 20-50%.

In addition, the bakery’s lease was set to double in January 2026. This comes after they had already struggled to pay their current rent.

“We have poured every ounce of personal financial resources into keeping our doors open, but we simply have no more to give,” Tipton said.

She ended the post with a thank you to her customers.

“Thank you for supporting us, believing in us, and sharing your lives with us. Thank you for the conversations, the laughter, the tears, and the humanity,” she wrote.

Tipton is an alum of Sinclair Community College and the Spark Fairborn business incubator. She started making allergy-friendly baked goods after she and her daughter were diagnosed with Celiac disease.

“The relationships I’ve had with you — and with my incredible staff — are what made these 12.5 years richer than I ever could have imagined," she wrote.

