‘The Paper’ surprisingly not an antiquated comedy

I watched the entire series when it dropped in September because it’s about a newspaper in small Toledo, Ohio and is filmed in the style of “The Office.” This show made the newshound in me howl because I have worked at almost every single community newspaper within 20 miles of Dayton, Ohio over the last 20 years, most of which have unfortunately closed. Hence, the need for humor in my life.

While I did love the series, I will caution anyone who has started to watch it on regular TV to give it a chance. I enjoyed the series for many reasons, including the insider jokes and dry humor, but I admit the show didn’t get good until about halfway through, and many people might not have the bandwidth to continue.

If you were a fan of “The Office,” there are many reasons why you would like “The Paper.” The documentary-style show is comforting, and even the similar theme song will take you back to those hilarious times in Scranton, Penn. when Michael Scott was an embarrassing boss saying some cringe-worthy quips.

And, yes, I know there was also the British version of “The Office,” but we all know the American version was better. I don’t think I’m starting Revolutionary War II with that statement.

Oscar Martinez reprises his role as Oscar Nunez from “The Office.” The joke? Instead of working for a paper company, he works for an actual newspaper as an accountant. A newspaper that also shares a floor with a toilet paper company, Softees. The metaphor is obvious between the newspaper and toilet paper, but still funny, and the connection leads to some pretty funny plot twists in the future.

The first thing about “The Paper” that I was not a fan of was the Esmeralda Grand managing editor character. For me, she was too over the top at first, but she eventually settles into the cast as the attention-seeking charmer who wants fame and money. The funny thing though, is that fame and money are not things that describe anyone working at a newspaper right now.

However, I do remember working in a small newsroom in rural Ohio and having a publisher who absolutely loved the limelight just like Esmeralda Grand. We had a local TV station that filmed spots in our newsroom, and every time that camera light turned on, my publisher was sure to make an appearance, walking around and intently looking at a newspaper page in the background of the shot.

Anyone who has ever worked in the “news,” will be able to find a connection to the show. The first time I heard the word “pagination,” I almost cried. My former inner copy editor had finally been seen. The staff of the Toledo Truth Teller runs around with reporter notebooks and pens, which will make any journalist beam with pride.

Another aspect that gave me fits when I first started the series was how the team would go “undercover” for stories in clearly unethical ways that any real journalist knows is not possible legally or logistically. The days of two people tag-teaming one story in a small newsroom are long gone, but the relationship that is obviously budding between editor Ned Samson and reporter Mare Pritti is worth the lack of realness.

I have high hopes for the second season, so if you are at that halfway point in the show, and aren’t sure whether to continue, I implore you to continue. Even if you aren’t a journalist, the side characters and cameos throughout will poke your nostalgia gland and give you a smile.

