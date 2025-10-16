Breaking: Social Security cost-of-living increase announcement delayed by government shutdown: What to know

‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Schuster Center in 2026

"The Price is Right Live" will be presented at Dayton's Schuster Center on March 15, 2026. CONTRIBUTED

50 minutes ago
Come on down! “The Price is Right Live” will return to the Schuster Center on Sunday, March 15, 2026 courtesy of Dayton Live.

This interactive stage show features randomly-selected contestants playing classic games such as Plinko and Cliffhangers with the chance to spin The Big Wheel and win a fabulous Showcase. Organizers say the show’s prizes may include “appliances, vacations, and possibly a new car.”

The Schuster Center in Dayton is the site of “The Price Is Right Live,” a traveling, interactive version of the long-running television game show, which will be presented on stage Sunday, March 15, 2026. CONTRIBUTED

There are a limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Experience Packages available. These packages include one premium reserved ticket located in the first five rows, a preshow photo (with your camera) meet and greet with host and “The Price is Right Live” model, fast access to check-in (which does not influence contestant selection), and an exclusive “The Price is Right Live” laminate.

A limited number of Spin the Big Wheel Packages are also available. These packages include one premium reserved ticket located in the first 10 rows, a chance to spin The Big Wheel (after the show), an official photograph with The Big Wheel (with your camera), fast access to check-in (which does not influence contestant selection), and an exclusive “The Price is Right Live” laminate.

If you want to participate as a contestant, you must be 18 years or older. A ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for the chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office up to two hours prior to show time.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Price is Right Live — On Stage”

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2026

Cost: $51-$239

More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org

