‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Schuster Center in 2026

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

There are a limited number of VIP Meet and Greet Experience Packages available. These packages include one premium reserved ticket located in the first five rows, a preshow photo (with your camera) meet and greet with host and “The Price is Right Live” model, fast access to check-in (which does not influence contestant selection), and an exclusive “The Price is Right Live” laminate.

A limited number of Spin the Big Wheel Packages are also available. These packages include one premium reserved ticket located in the first 10 rows, a chance to spin The Big Wheel (after the show), an official photograph with The Big Wheel (with your camera), fast access to check-in (which does not influence contestant selection), and an exclusive “The Price is Right Live” laminate.

If you want to participate as a contestant, you must be 18 years or older. A ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for the chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office up to two hours prior to show time.

HOW TO GO