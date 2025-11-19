The return of board games: Why Gen Z loves rolling the dice on nostalgia

Craving connection offline

For a generation that didn’t grow up during the golden age of tabletop games, they’re embracing them with fresh enthusiasm because they offer something that’s becoming increasingly rare: real-world connection.

In an era of endless scrolling and digital overload, gathering around a table to talk, laugh and compete can feel refreshingly authentic. It’s a chance to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with people, which is exactly what Gen Z is craving.

According to an article on cnbc.com, the young generation feels that connecting with people in person is valuable. The article states that 82 percent of Gen Z say they want to feel more comfortable expressing themselves and being with others in person, while 79 percent say it’s their goal to be able to interact with people more “in the real world.”

Games and Gen Z values

Today’s tabletop boom is also fueled by modern board games that emphasize creativity, clever storytelling and inclusivity. Favorites such as Codenames, Catan, Exploding Kittens and Wingspan are driving the revival. And group games including Pandemic or Spirit Island offer quick play, fresh themes and collaborative competition.

For a generation that values diversity, collaboration and shared experiences, games that reflect those values are very popular among the Gen Z crowd.

A low-pressure social reset

After years of virtual socializing, many young adults are gravitating toward low-pressure, screen-free ways to reconnect. Board games provide built-in structure without the awkwardness of forced conversation.

“Game night is the one time all my friends put their phones face-down,” said 20-year-old Kenzie Meyer. “It’s like an unspoken agreement: if you’re here, you’re here.”

Coffee shops, breweries and student lounges are catching on, offering board game nights or stocking shelves with communal games. The vibe is intentionally analog – a refreshing contrast to the digital noise Gen Z navigates daily.

A bridge between generations

Board games have also become a bridge between generations. Parents and grandparents who grew up with the classics are rediscovering them alongside their kids and grandkids. It’s a shared activity that doesn’t depend on technology or trends.

“When we sit down for a game, suddenly everyone’s the same age,” Meyer said. “It’s the easiest way to get the whole family talking without anyone being on their phone.”

The takeaway

Whether it’s a retro reboot or a brand-new indie title, the resurgence of board games says something meaningful about young adults today: connection matters. Real faces, real laughter, real interaction.

From retro reboots to brand-new favorites, the board game revival proves that fun doesn’t always have to come from a screen. For Gen Z, the draw isn’t just about playing – it’s about connecting, creating memories, and taking a break from the constant buzz of the digital world.

“Honestly? Sometimes rolling dice with your friends is just way more fun than doomscrolling,” said Meyer.

The board game comeback is a cultural reset, and Gen Z is happily leading the charge.

Content Creator Brooke Bunch may be reached at brooke_bunch@yahoo.com.