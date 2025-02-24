‘The Six Triple Eight’ wins big at NAACP Image Awards

In her passionate acceptance speech, Washington thanked the women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion while acknowledging the importance of allowing Black stories not to be silenced.

“I want to most importantly thank the women of the ‘Six Triple Eight,’” Washington said. “The 855 women of the ‘Six Triple Eight’ who proved to us how extraordinary Black women are, how extraordinary we have always been, at a time when our history is being ripped from us, when people are trying to get us to not tell our stories. We are telling your stories ladies because you are calling us forward into our greatness. And that is what tonight is about. It’s about all of us being called into our greatness. So remember your greatness because that is what the fight is for.”

In addition, Dave Chappelle received the NAACP President’s Award. The Yellow Springs-based comedian was recognized by the civil rights organization as one of the most influential entertainers of his generation.

“I hope all of us who work in this industry feel strong and inspired and not discouraged, especially because this is a very difficult time right now,” Chappelle said. “And (the NAACP) is, sadly, more relevant than it’s been in a long time. We got a lot of work to do. But it feels good to know that we’re not in it alone, that we got each other. And remember, community is everything.”

Previous recipients of the President’s Award, which is presented “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service,” include Usher, LeBron James, Spike Lee, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Lauryn Hill and John Legend.