The ultimate sports tailgate checklist: Don’t forget the ‘Charcoolerie’

To elevate your pre-game before the next kickoff, here’s your ultimate playbook for a winning setup.

1. Grilling essentials: Food is always the MVP.

Portable grill and fuel: Compact propane grills are fan favorites.

Utensils, skewers and tongs: Invest in durable, nonstick tools.

Insulated cooler: Keep your drinks cold and your food fresh. Bring plenty of ice packs.

Game-day hack: Freeze water bottles overnight to double as ice packs.

2. Food and drinks: Bad food spoils the mood. Keep it simple with finger foods and shareable bites.

Snacks: Stick to the classics like chips and dips.

Drinks: Beer, soda and plenty of water to keep everyone hydrated.

Hot tip from Cleveland Browns fan Sandy Meyer: The “Charcoolerie,” a portable charcuterie board and serving tray. “It comes with several serving compartments and a freezable lid — a great way to share charcuterie on-the-go!”

Sliders, brats or wings — marinate ahead to save time.

3. Game-day gear: Think ahead and pack like a pro.

Tent or canopy: Provides shade and shelter from the elements.

Folding table: Central spot makes serving, eating, and cleanup a lot easier.

Portable chairs: Mesh cup holders always score extra points.

4. Comfort and convenience: Don’t overlook the details — the small stuff scores big.

Bluetooth speaker: amp up the energy with a game day playlist.

Reusable plates, cups and cutlery: Eco-friendly and sturdier than disposables.

Battery-operated fans and team blankets: Crucial for early-season heat and late-season chills.

5. Safety first: Prep for sunburns, cuts and most importantly, making sure everyone gets home.

First aid kit: Accidents happen.

Sunscreen and bug spray" Don’t underestimate the elements.

Designated driver plan or rideshare: The real win is getting everyone home safe.

If you really want to lock in a win, consider these tech extras to take your tailgate over the top.

Game-winning getup:

Power bank: A compact power station can support a portable fridge, A/C unit and outdoor entertainment.

Outdoor TV: One word: pre-game.

Portable projector: Add a screen for an instant sports bar.

Game-day hack: Use a multi-outlet power strip to charge phones and speakers.

SETTING UP YOUR SPACE

Every tailgater knows it’s all about location, location, location.

“Get there early to get a good spot,” said Samm Schmidt, an Ohio native and longtime tailgater. “You want to be close enough to feel the energy but not so crammed you’re bumping into everyone walking by.”