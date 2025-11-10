‘There is nothing else like it’: Slick City is known for its technology-based slides, and adults are welcome, too

Then he saw Slick City Action Park.

“It’s eye candy,” Schregardaus said when he first laid eyes on Slick City. This led Schregardaus and his partners to open the second Slick City franchise in Ohio in October.

The new 39,000-square-foot venue in Springdale in Hamilton County features Slick City’s thrilling, patented dry slides — including fan favorites like Mega Launch, Fast Lane and Avalanche.

“There are giant slides, all brightly colored,” Schregardaus said. “On one you’ll launch into the air onto an air bag, others you spiral slide. We have 13 slides and 10 are open now and three more are coming.”

At the core of Slick City is the technology used for the slides. Founder and CEO Bron Launsby and Co-Founder Gary Schmidt developed a slide technology that is similar to waterslide without the water.

“There is nothing else like it,” Schregardaus said. “The founders developed a slide system that took several years and worked with people from NASA on friction and how to reduce it. The product they developed is unlike anything you’d expect on a slide.”

You use a special mat on the slides to help give an exhilarating ride.

“It is very thrilling and fun, not just for kids,” Schregardaus said. “At a lot of family fun centers the adults don’t participate but here it is different.”

The site has plenty of entertainment beyond the slides with a dedicated soft play area and the Web Crawler. There are also air courts with basketball and dodgeball. A cafe is located onsite serving pizza, snacks and drinks.

Schregardaus expects to have about 100 employees at the Springdale location. He and his partners also have plans for locations in Cleveland and eventually Atlanta and Raleigh, NC.

“It really is fun,” Schregardaus said. “You watch people walk in for the first time, you see the kids jump up and down tugging at their parents to get going.”

HOW TO GO

What: Slick City Action Park

Where: 11805 Commons Drive, Springdale

When: Open daily, check website for schedule

Online: slickcity.com