Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Chocolate Walk, Centerville Fall Fest, Vampire Ball and more

A scene from the Centerville Fall Fest at Stubbs Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including festivals, car shows and more.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

GemStreet USA Gem and Jewelry Show

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5

Location: 650 N. Country Road 25A, Troy

Description: The traveling GemStreet USA event will come to the Miami County Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing with it a number of gem and jewelry vendors. Kids age 12 and under are free.

Troy Chocolate Walk

When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3

Location: 405 Public Square, suite 231, Troy

Description: Designed only for adult guests, Troy’s annual Chocolate Walk will return this Friday. Participants will traverse the city streets, picking up chocolate and chocolate-themed items at various businesses. Tickets also include a six pack of buckeyes from Winans.

Middletown South Main Haunted Walking Tours

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3

Location: 2 S. Main St., Middletown

Description: Middletown’s haunted history will be explored at this Friday’s Haunted Walking Tour. 28 homes will be featured during the experience, the first of several to be held throughout the Halloween season.

Spring Valley Potato Festival

Loaded potatoes, baked potatoes mashed potatoes, french fries and the ever popular string fries were the featured foods during the 45th Annual Spring Valley Potato Festival. DAVID A. MOODIE/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 4 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5

Location: Bledsoe Park, Spring Valley

Description: The 48th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival will feature a slate of live performances from acts including Blue Moon Soup, Monkey’s Paw and the Xenia High School Marching Band. The event will also feature a variety of food and craft vendors.

Oktoberfish 2025

When: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 4

Location: 116 Webster St., Dayton

Description: Little Fish Brewing Company will host a Bavarian-inspired event this weekend, where it will offer a selection of German ales and dishes. Guests are encouraged to come to the event in Oktoberfest attire.

Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5

Location: 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton

Description: Saturday and Sunday, Wagner Subaru will host a family-friendly outdoors event at Eastwood MetroPark. Guests can attend a full slate of demonstrations on topics such as fire building, climbing and first aid. The event will also feature stunt and bike shows, ziplining, rowing and more.

Chalkfest

Journey Armstrong and Charlie Scott work on their chalk art Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 during ChalkFest at National Road Commons Park in downtown Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

When: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 4

Location: 21 Mill Run Place, Springfield

Description: This Saturday, National Road Commons Park will host Chalkfest 2025, an event where guests can watch chalk artists of all skill levels compete for various prizes. There will also be live music provided by Larry Humphrey and Friends, as well as a variety of other activities.

Centerville Fall Fest

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 4

Location: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville

Description: Featuring a corn maze, a petting zoo, bingo, inflatables and more, the free Centerville Fall Fest will be held Saturday at Stubbs Park. Guests will also be able to meet a “duo of ‘Wicked’ witches, a spooky skeleton king and a mysterious galactic bounty hunter.”

Vampire Ball

When: 7:15 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 4

Location: 34 S. Broad St., Fairborn

Description: Saturday Night, The Fairborn Phoenix will serve as the location of the Vampire Ball, where guests come in outfits inspired by the gothic creatures. Throughout the night, attendees can try dishes from the Frikin Rican and other food vendors, dance to a variety of live performances and try a selection of themed cocktails.

Gears on the Green Car Show

When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 5

Location: 601 Aberdeen Drive, Middletown

Description: The fifth annual Gears on the Green Car Show will be held Saturday at the Wildwood Golf Club. Cars, Jeeps and bikes are all welcome to participate, and the event will offer drinks, pizza by the slice, a raffle and more.

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.