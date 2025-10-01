Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Chocolate Walk, Centerville Fall Fest, Vampire Ball and more

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including festivals, car shows and more.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
GemStreet USA Gem and Jewelry Show
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5
Location: 650 N. Country Road 25A, Troy
Description: The traveling GemStreet USA event will come to the Miami County Fairgrounds this weekend, bringing with it a number of gem and jewelry vendors. Kids age 12 and under are free.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3
Location: 405 Public Square, suite 231, Troy
Description: Designed only for adult guests, Troy’s annual Chocolate Walk will return this Friday. Participants will traverse the city streets, picking up chocolate and chocolate-themed items at various businesses. Tickets also include a six pack of buckeyes from Winans.
Middletown South Main Haunted Walking Tours
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3
Location: 2 S. Main St., Middletown
Description: Middletown’s haunted history will be explored at this Friday’s Haunted Walking Tour. 28 homes will be featured during the experience, the first of several to be held throughout the Halloween season.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 4 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5
Location: Bledsoe Park, Spring Valley
Description: The 48th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival will feature a slate of live performances from acts including Blue Moon Soup, Monkey’s Paw and the Xenia High School Marching Band. The event will also feature a variety of food and craft vendors.
When: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 4
Location: 116 Webster St., Dayton
Description: Little Fish Brewing Company will host a Bavarian-inspired event this weekend, where it will offer a selection of German ales and dishes. Guests are encouraged to come to the event in Oktoberfest attire.
Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5
Location: 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton
Description: Saturday and Sunday, Wagner Subaru will host a family-friendly outdoors event at Eastwood MetroPark. Guests can attend a full slate of demonstrations on topics such as fire building, climbing and first aid. The event will also feature stunt and bike shows, ziplining, rowing and more.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
When: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 4
Location: 21 Mill Run Place, Springfield
Description: This Saturday, National Road Commons Park will host Chalkfest 2025, an event where guests can watch chalk artists of all skill levels compete for various prizes. There will also be live music provided by Larry Humphrey and Friends, as well as a variety of other activities.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 4
Location: 255 W. Spring Valley Pike, Centerville
Description: Featuring a corn maze, a petting zoo, bingo, inflatables and more, the free Centerville Fall Fest will be held Saturday at Stubbs Park. Guests will also be able to meet a “duo of ‘Wicked’ witches, a spooky skeleton king and a mysterious galactic bounty hunter.”
When: 7:15 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 4
Location: 34 S. Broad St., Fairborn
Description: Saturday Night, The Fairborn Phoenix will serve as the location of the Vampire Ball, where guests come in outfits inspired by the gothic creatures. Throughout the night, attendees can try dishes from the Frikin Rican and other food vendors, dance to a variety of live performances and try a selection of themed cocktails.
When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 5
Location: 601 Aberdeen Drive, Middletown
Description: The fifth annual Gears on the Green Car Show will be held Saturday at the Wildwood Golf Club. Cars, Jeeps and bikes are all welcome to participate, and the event will offer drinks, pizza by the slice, a raffle and more.
About the Author