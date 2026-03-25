Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Marlon Wayans, Great Ohio Toy Show, Meatballs at IKEA and more

Marlon Wayans attends the Premiere of Netflix Original Film ‘Naked’ At The 2017 Essence Festival at Civic Theatre on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix)

Marlon Wayans attends the Premiere of Netflix Original Film ‘Naked’ At The 2017 Essence Festival at Civic Theatre on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Netflix)
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This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including festivals, comedy shows, concerts and more.

Here is a look at what’s happening:

Friends of SISCA Spring Bazaar: Noon-7 p.m. March 27 at 8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Twp. Annual fundraiser for SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center. There will be items for pets and pet lovers, including dog biscuits, toys, blankets and gardening equipment.

ExploreSee also: Easter egg hunts in Dayton and surrounding areas begin this weekend

The Great Ohio Toy Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 28 at 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia. 10th anniversary of the annual toy show held at the Greene County Fairgrounds. There will be more than 700 tables filled with vintage, new and rare toys for guests to purchase.

Route 68 Promotions hosted The Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The ticketed biannual event featured over 700 tables by vendors all over the United States spread out over seven buildings with vintage, antique, modern, diecast and hobby toys for sale. Food trucks were onsite, and entertainment was provided by DJ Marvel. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

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Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dorothy Lane Market Health Fair: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 28 at 740 N. Main St., Springboro. Free mental health event at Dorothy Lane Market’s Springboro location featuring screenings, seminars, local vendors and wellness practitioners.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Annual Pint Sale: March 26-29 at 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs. Sale featuring discounts on thousands of pints of Young’s Jersey Dairy’s homemade ice cream. There will be over 30 flavors to choose from, including chocolate, vanilla, banana split, key lime pie, cow patty and orange sherbet. Those who purchase 10 pints will receive one for free, while supplies last.

IKEA Meatball Madness: 1-3 p.m. March 28 at 9500 Ikea Way, West Chester Twp. March Madness-themed event centered around Ikea’s popular Swedish meatball dish. Guests will try a variety of meatballs and fill out their “bracket” for a chance to win a themed prize. This event is free, but spots are limited.

Dayton Silent Disco Adult Prom Night: 8 p.m. March 27 at 905 E. Third St., Dayton. Guests are encouraged to relive their high school days at Dayton Silent Disco’s Prom Night event. There will be three music stations for guests to tune into using the provided headphones, each with its own DJ. This event is only for the age 21 and older.

The Dayton Silent Disco Prom Night was held The Brightside Music & Event Venue in downtown Dayton on Friday, March 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Jasper the Colossal Have a Gay Day Benefit: 8:30 p.m. March 27 at 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Yellow Cab Tavern will host a night of music featuring Jasper the Colossal and special guests Tino, HouseGhost and the Rough Customers. Cover is $10, and proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Have a Gay Day. Those younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

‘Storm Large: Love, Lust and Rock ‘n’ Roll’: 7:30 p.m. March 28 at 1 W. Second St., Dayton. “Rock Star: Supernova” and “America’s Got Talent” alumni Storm Large will perform covers of songs from Queen, Cole Porter, Brandi Carlile and more.

Bottoms Up at Little York Tavern: 8 p.m. March 28 at 4120 Little York Road, Dayton. Classic rock cover band Bottoms Up will perform at the Little York Tavern Saturday night.

Marlon Wayans at the Dayton Funny Bone: March 27-29 at 88 Plum St., suite 200, Beavercreek. Known for comedy movies like “Scary Movie” and “White Chicks,” popular comedian Marlon Wayans will perform several shows at the Dayton Funny Bone this weekend. Only those age 21 and older will be admitted.

Englewood Cinema Burton Bash: March 28-29 at 320 National Road, unit 21, Englewood. Celebration of film director Tim Burton, featuring screenings of “Beetlejuice,” “Batman,” “The Corpse Bride,” “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” and more. Tickets include admission for both days of the event.

Mushrooms 101: Foraging for Morels: 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 29 at 600 E. Second St., Dayton. Michael Goldstick from Montgomery County mushroom farm Guided by Mushrooms will lead a discussion at the Second Street Market on how to safely forage for morel mushrooms.

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Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.