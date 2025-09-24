Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Oktoberfest, Sunflower Days, Applefest and more

The Dayton Art Institute’s 53rd Oktoberfest was celebrated on the museum’s grounds on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dayton Art Institute’s 53rd Oktoberfest was celebrated on the museum’s grounds on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Lifestyles
By
0 minutes ago
X

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including concerts, date night activities, festivals and more.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Sunflower Days

When: Sept. 26-28

Location: 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon

Description: Hidden Valley Orchard will host a multi-day event this weekend dedicated to sunflowers. There will be a variety of photo opportunities, flowers for guests to pick and more.

Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 26-28

Location: 456 Belmont Park N., Dayton

Description: The Dayton Art Institute’s annual Oktoberfest returns this weekend. There will be a variety of drinks, live music, artisans and more. This year will also see the return of the Steinholding competition.

ExploreMore info: Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest returns with beer Steinholding, artisans, music

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Kid’s Night Out

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26

Location: 122 Westpark Road, Centerville

Description: Children’s activity center Stemily Studios will theme its upcoming Kid’s Night Out event around the Netflix smash-hit “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Guests will take part in activities inspired by the family film, while also being served pizza, snacks and juice. This event is only for children age seven through 12.

“Fall in Love” Date Night

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26

Location: 2385 OH 41, Troy

Description: The Lost Creek Reserve in Troy will host a romantic evening for couples this Friday, featuring a corn maze, bonfire and more. Guests are able to bring their own food and alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks. This event is only for those age 18 and older. Registration is required.

Back to our Roots Antique Show

When: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 27

Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

Description: More than 45 antique dealers will be attending this Saturday’s Back to our Roots Antique Show, set to take place at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Germantown Pretzel Festival

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 27 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 28

Location: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Description: The Germantown Pretzel Festival will feature a variety of food stalls, live music, local vendors and more. There will also children’s games and rides.

Rocket Day at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

The 29th annual Air Force Marathon was held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. Here’s highlights of the 10K, Full Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27

Location: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton

Description: Hands-on activities such as model rocket building and launching will be offered at the National Museum of the U.S Air Force’s Rocket Day event. This free experience will also feature trivia and various rocket artifacts.

Country Applefest

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 27 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28

Location: 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon

Description: The Warren County Fairgrounds will host this year’s Country Applefest Saturday and Sunday. There will be a variety of local vendors and live entertainment each day.

Thundercruise Car and Bike Meet

When: 4-8 p.m. Sept. 27

Location: 499 Old Main St., Miamisburg

Description: This Saturday, the Miamisburg Merchants Association will host Thundercruise, its annual car and bike show. Due to this being a meet, no awards will be given out. This event is also weather dependent, and parking is first come, first serve.

Revisiting Creedence

Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band Revisiting Creedence. Contributed

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Location: 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Description: Creedence Clearwater Revival, one of the most iconic rock acts of the ‘60s, will be celebrated Saturday night by tribute band Revisiting Creedence. The band will play hits such as “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and “Born on the Bayou.”

In Other News
1
Mocktails are redefining what it means to drink socially: Where to sip...
2
Jimmy Kimmel will not air tonight in Dayton, Springfield market
3
Recent dry spell took a toll on some of the plants this summer
4
This week in Dayton arts: ‘A Steady Rain’ at the convention center and...
5
WATCH: Lewisburg Haunted Cave adds 350 feet of new underground trail

About the Author

Born and raised in the Dayton area, Alex Cutler has always had a deep passion for the city and its history.  In 2022, he received his degrees in Multimedia Journalism and Communications from Sinclair Community College.