Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Oktoberfest, Sunflower Days, Applefest and more

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including concerts, date night activities, festivals and more.
Here’s a look at what’s happening:
When: Sept. 26-28
Location: 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon
Description: Hidden Valley Orchard will host a multi-day event this weekend dedicated to sunflowers. There will be a variety of photo opportunities, flowers for guests to pick and more.
Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest
When: Sept. 26-28
Location: 456 Belmont Park N., Dayton
Description: The Dayton Art Institute’s annual Oktoberfest returns this weekend. There will be a variety of drinks, live music, artisans and more. This year will also see the return of the Steinholding competition.
‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Kid’s Night Out
When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26
Location: 122 Westpark Road, Centerville
Description: Children’s activity center Stemily Studios will theme its upcoming Kid’s Night Out event around the Netflix smash-hit “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Guests will take part in activities inspired by the family film, while also being served pizza, snacks and juice. This event is only for children age seven through 12.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26
Location: 2385 OH 41, Troy
Description: The Lost Creek Reserve in Troy will host a romantic evening for couples this Friday, featuring a corn maze, bonfire and more. Guests are able to bring their own food and alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks. This event is only for those age 18 and older. Registration is required.
Back to our Roots Antique Show
When: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 27
Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton
Description: More than 45 antique dealers will be attending this Saturday’s Back to our Roots Antique Show, set to take place at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 27 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 28
Location: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown
Description: The Germantown Pretzel Festival will feature a variety of food stalls, live music, local vendors and more. There will also children’s games and rides.
Rocket Day at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27
Location: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton
Description: Hands-on activities such as model rocket building and launching will be offered at the National Museum of the U.S Air Force’s Rocket Day event. This free experience will also feature trivia and various rocket artifacts.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 27 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28
Location: 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon
Description: The Warren County Fairgrounds will host this year’s Country Applefest Saturday and Sunday. There will be a variety of local vendors and live entertainment each day.
Thundercruise Car and Bike Meet
When: 4-8 p.m. Sept. 27
Location: 499 Old Main St., Miamisburg
Description: This Saturday, the Miamisburg Merchants Association will host Thundercruise, its annual car and bike show. Due to this being a meet, no awards will be given out. This event is also weather dependent, and parking is first come, first serve.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
Location: 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy
Description: Creedence Clearwater Revival, one of the most iconic rock acts of the ‘60s, will be celebrated Saturday night by tribute band Revisiting Creedence. The band will play hits such as “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and “Born on the Bayou.”
