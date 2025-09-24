Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Oktoberfest, Sunflower Days, Applefest and more

Sunflower Days

When: Sept. 26-28 Location: 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon Description: Hidden Valley Orchard will host a multi-day event this weekend dedicated to sunflowers. There will be a variety of photo opportunities, flowers for guests to pick and more.

Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 26-28 Location: 456 Belmont Park N., Dayton Description: The Dayton Art Institute’s annual Oktoberfest returns this weekend. There will be a variety of drinks, live music, artisans and more. This year will also see the return of the Steinholding competition.

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Kid’s Night Out

When: 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26 Location: 122 Westpark Road, Centerville Description: Children’s activity center Stemily Studios will theme its upcoming Kid’s Night Out event around the Netflix smash-hit “K-Pop Demon Hunters.” Guests will take part in activities inspired by the family film, while also being served pizza, snacks and juice. This event is only for children age seven through 12.

“Fall in Love” Date Night

When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 Location: 2385 OH 41, Troy Description: The Lost Creek Reserve in Troy will host a romantic evening for couples this Friday, featuring a corn maze, bonfire and more. Guests are able to bring their own food and alcoholic or nonalcoholic drinks. This event is only for those age 18 and older. Registration is required.

Back to our Roots Antique Show

When: 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 27 Location: 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton Description: More than 45 antique dealers will be attending this Saturday’s Back to our Roots Antique Show, set to take place at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

Germantown Pretzel Festival

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 27 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 28 Location: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown Description: The Germantown Pretzel Festival will feature a variety of food stalls, live music, local vendors and more. There will also children’s games and rides.

Rocket Day at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27 Location: 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton Description: Hands-on activities such as model rocket building and launching will be offered at the National Museum of the U.S Air Force’s Rocket Day event. This free experience will also feature trivia and various rocket artifacts.

Country Applefest

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 27 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 28 Location: 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon Description: The Warren County Fairgrounds will host this year’s Country Applefest Saturday and Sunday. There will be a variety of local vendors and live entertainment each day.

Thundercruise Car and Bike Meet

When: 4-8 p.m. Sept. 27 Location: 499 Old Main St., Miamisburg Description: This Saturday, the Miamisburg Merchants Association will host Thundercruise, its annual car and bike show. Due to this being a meet, no awards will be given out. This event is also weather dependent, and parking is first come, first serve.

Revisiting Creedence

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed