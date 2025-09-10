Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Puptoberfest, Taste of the Oregon, Scarecrow Festival and more

Dog Day Downtown

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12 Location: 1045 Central Ave., Middletown Description: Middletown’s 10th annual Dog Day Downtown will feature a variety of treats, shows, contests and more. Pets brought to the event must be leashed and vaccinated.

Ralph’s End of Summer Bash

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 Location: 123 Gano Road, Wilmington Description: Ralph’s American Grill will send off summer with a party Friday night, featuring live music, ice cream and food trucks, a bike show, raffles and more. There will also be a fireworks and drone show.

Fall Craft Festival

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

When: Sept. 13-14 Location: 5474 OH 48, Lebanon Description: Hidden Valley Orchard’s free Fall Craft Festival will feature an open-air market, complete with live music, fall treats, local vendors and more. There will also be various photos opportunities throughout the farm.

Waynesville Street Faire

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 13 Location: Waynesville Main Street Historic District Description: Local vendors and food trucks will come together this Saturday for the Waynesville Street Fair. Alongside the vintage items and various dishes, children’s activities will be offered at the event, organized by the local arts council.

The Great Scarecrow Festival

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13 Location: 8107 OH 48, Waynesville Description: To celebrate the start of fall, Grandma’s Gardens in Waynesville will host the Great Scarecrow Festival this Saturday. The event will feature kettle corn and other treats, a train ride, a pumpkin patch and a scarecrow contest.

Tiny Techs

When: Noon-3 p.m. Sept. 13 Location: 285 Hiawatha Trail, Springboro Description: Springboro’s Schmidt Auto Care will host an event this weekend where guests can win prizes, try various snacks and check out the underside of a truck. This event is designed for children age three to 10.

Taste of the Oregon

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 13 Location: 501 E. Fifth St., Dayton Description: This weekend, the various restaurants located in Dayton’s Oregon District will be celebrated at the annual Taste of the Oregon event. Guests will be able to try various samples from restaurants such as Thai 9, Lily’s, Blind Bob’s and more.

Pirate Island Fest

When: Noon-11 p.m. Sept. 13 Location: 1 S. Elm St., Dayton Description: The fourth annual Pirate Island Festival “promises a swashbuckling good time,” featuring inflatables, face painting, a caricature artist, live music and more. All proceeds from the event benefit West Carrollton schools’ athletic programs.

Dancin’ in the Streets

When: 7-10 p.m. Sept. 13 Location: 90 S. Main St., Miamisburg Description: This weekend, Miamisburg will block off part of the street near Jayne’s on Main for Dancin’ in the Street, a party featuring music from The Fries Band. The city’s DORA program allows guests to carry drinks between the different areas of the event.

Puptoberfest Paw-ty