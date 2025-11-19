Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Ringing in the Holidays, Wingsgiving and The Uptown Holiday Concert

Wingsgiving

When: 8 a.m. Nov. 21

Location: 6182 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

Description: Alematic Artisan Ales will celebrate the Thanksgiving season with a special event highlighting a variety of uniquely-flavored sauces, including Hellfire Honey, Orange Pepper and Bourbon Street Glaze. However, these sauces will only be available while supplies last.

Kettering Fairmont Holiday Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22

Location: 3301 Shroyer Road, Dayton

Description: Kettering Fairmont’s Holiday Craft Show will feature over 200 local vendors selling their wares. This event is raising money for the school’s athletic programs, however it is free and open to the public.

Holly Heights Sip and Shop

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22

Location: 5281 Bellefontaine Road, Huber Heights

Description: Located inside Huber Heights’ historic Wright Van Cleve House, the Holly Heights Sip and Shop event will feature local vendors for guests to check out, as well as complementary charcuterie and mimosas. Attendees will also be able to meet Santa and get a photo with him.

The Barrel House Eighth Anniversary Party

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 22

Location: 417 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: To celebrate its eighth anniversary, downtown Dayton bar The Barrel House will host a party Saturday featuring two DJs, exclusive drinks, karaoke and more. Food will be available to purchase from Dayton Street Snacks.

Grinch Meet-and-Great at Buckeye Harley-Davidson

When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 22

Location: 7220 N. Dixie Drive, Dayton

Description: This Saturday, Buckeye Harley Davidson will host an event where guests can meet and take a photo with popular Dr. Suess character The Grinch. The dealership will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys to donate to nonprofit Toys for Tots.

Uptown Holiday Concert 2025

When: 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 22

Location: 27 N. Main St., Centerville

Description: This year’s Uptown Holiday Concert will feature the music of the Hauer Swing Band and the Mabarak Family. Presented by Dayton Children’s Hospital, there will be a 4:30 p.m. show and a 7 p.m. show. Tickets can be purchased online.

Carillon Park Ringing in the Holidays

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22

Location: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Description: To kick off its holiday season festivities, Carillon Historical Park in Dayton will host Ringing in the Holidays Saturday night. This fundraising event will feature live music, seasonal food and drink, a silent auction and the illumination of Carillon’s 200-foot-tall Tree of Light. This is the event’s 30th anniversary.

Tats for Cats- Flash Tattoo Event

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 23

Location: 452 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: This weekend, Oregon District tattoo parlor Rebel Rebel Tattoo and pet adoption nonprofit Purrfect Additions are teaming up for a flash sale event. Sign ups begin at 9:30 a.m., with black and white designs priced at $75 and color tattoos priced at $100. There will also be several cats for guests to meet and play with. Only exact cash will be accepted, and this event is only for those age 18 or older.

Homemade for the Holidays Market

When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 23

Location: 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Description: Over 20 artisans, bakers and other local vendors will attend the Homemade for the Holidays Market this Sunday at Eudora Brewing Company. This will be the first of two markets held during the holiday season.

Dayton Dinner Theater “The Breakfast Club” Movie Party

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 23

Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the coming-of-age film “The Breakfast Club,” Dayton Dinner Theater will host an event featuring a screening of the movie, music, trivia and more. Guests will also be served a themed breakfast, provided by The Blueberry Cafe.