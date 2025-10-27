Breaking: Dayton to open downtown police substation next to the RTA bus hub

Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Spooky Silent Disco, Day of the Dead, Local Lit Fest and more

Dayton’s fifth annual Spooky Silent Disco will take place at the Dayton Arcade on Friday, Oct. 31. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area, including Halloween celebrations and early holiday activities.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Fifth annual Spooky Silent Disco

When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Location: 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Description: While wearing provided headphones, guests will be able to tune into three unique stations at Friday’s Spooky Silent Disco at the Dayton Arcade. Guests are encouraged attend this dance party in costume.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” screening at Fitton Cinema

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 31

Location: 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Description: The Fitton Center will host a special screening of the cult-classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” This shadow-cast performance will feature additional lights and sounds.

Miami County Fairgrounds Holiday Craft and Vendor Show

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 1

Location: 650 N. County Road 25A, Troy

Description: To kick of the holiday season, the Miami County Fairgrounds will host a vendor show complete with homemade gifts, desserts and more.

Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 1

Location: 266 Bainbridge St., Dayton

Description: For those looking to finish their holiday shopping early, this bazaar will feature a variety of vendors selling gifts and other items. This event will also feature an appearance from Santa.

West Chester Nazarene Church Craft Show

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1

Location: 7951 Tylersville Road, West Chester

Description: Over 40 vendors are scheduled to attend the West Chester Nazarene Church Craft Show on Saturday. These sellers will offer a variety of home décor, jewelry, stationery and other homemade items.

Local Lit Fest

When: Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 1

Location: 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

Description: The Local Lit Fest at Eudora Brewing Company will celebrate the area’s authors and writers. Nine Ohio-based authors, including Isaac Willhoite and Katrina Kittle, are currently scheduled to attend. The event will feature meet-and-greats, panels, local vendors and more.

Dayton Metro Library Day of the Dead Celebration

The Dayton Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration happened on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Dayton Metro Library Main in downtown Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 1

Location: 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: The Dayton Metro Library will celebrate Día De los Muertos with an event Nov. 1 at its main branch. Guests can find various alters placed throughout the library, and face painting will be offered from noon-2 p.m. At 2 p.m., a parade will also begin outside the library.

Hailstorm Vintage Grand Opening

When: Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 1

Location: 98 S. Main St., Waynesville

Description: Hailstorm Vintage, a new comic book and clothing store, will open this weekend. In addition to snacks and beverages served throughout the day, various raffles and giveaways will take place.

Dayton Cheese Fest

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 2

Location: 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: This Sunday, a variety of cheese-themed dishes will be served at Dayton Food Truck Rally’s Cheese Fest event at The Brightside. The venue’s beer garden patio will be open during the event as well.

Liberty Township Pumpkin Smash

When: Noon-2 p.m. Nov. 2

Location: 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Township

Description: Instead of throwing out pumpkins after Halloween, the Liberty Center is encouraging families to bring their jack-o-lanterns to smash in its open top dumpster. With the help of landscaping company GroundsPRO, these destroyed pumpkins will be recycled into compost. Please note, donated pumpkins cannot have paint, glitter, googly eyes or other non-biodegradable materials on them.

