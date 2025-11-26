Things to do in Dayton this weekend: WinterFest, Free Love Day, Monster Jam and more

Miles Park Hotel Holiday Bazaar

When: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 28 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 29

Location: 321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

Description: More than 50 vendors will be at the Miles Park Hotel’s Holiday Bazaar event, selling a variety of handmade gifts. Attendees can also meet the mascots of local sports teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds. There will be live music and food trucks will be available.

Black Friday Pet Adoption Sale

When: Noon-9 p.m. Nov. 28 and noon-4 p.m. Nov. 29

Location: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center: 8172 Washington Church Road, Washington Twp., and Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton

Description: Give Them Ten, a non-profit based out of Cincinnati dedicated to the wellbeing of the area’s cats, has teamed up with various animal shelters in the area for a Black Friday Pet Adoption Sale. During the event, all cats and dogs can be adopted for a fee of $9.99.

Dayton Holiday Festival

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 28

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: Dayton’s annual Holiday Festival is set to take place this Friday, with many businesses across the city taking part. This event will see the lighting of Courthouse Square’s Christmas Tree, alongside carnival rides, children’s activities, a parade and more.

Kings Island WinterFest

Credit: Contirbuted Credit: Contirbuted

When: Nov. 28-30

Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

Description: This weekend marks the beginning of Kings Island’s annual WinterFest event, where the entire park is filled with holiday décor and activities. Guests will be able to ice skate on the park’s fountains, meet Santa Claus, check out live shows and a parade, ride a number of the park’s rides and more.

Small Shop Saturday in Historic Inner East Dayton

When: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 29

Location: 1824 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Small Business Saturday is celebrated the day after Black Friday each year, and shops across Dayton’s Historic Inner East district have come together for a special event. Each participating business will have a card for guests to pick up, featuring three empty spots. These spots can then be filled out by making purchases at stores throughout the area. Those who complete their cards can be entered into a raffle, featuring prizes such as gift cards, workshops, a beer collection and more.

Christkindl Market

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29

Location: 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

Description: Featuring a variety of vendors, this weekend’s Christkindl Market will offer numerous gifts for guests to purchase. Food trucks will also be in attendance, and televisions throughout the event will play live sports.

Free Love Day

When: Noon-8 p.m. Nov. 29

Location: 1588 E. Main. St., Springfield

Description: Described as “a full day dedicated to kindness, connection and paying it forward,” Golden Peso Tattoo’s Free Love Day event will give guests over the age of 18 a free tattoo or piercing. Attendees will be able to choose from a limited selection of designs and piercing styles. Only one per customer. The shop will also give out free glitter tattoos to children. Live music will be provided, and food trucks will have food available to purchase.

Monster Jam

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: Noon Nov. 29, 6 p.m. Nov. 29 and noon Nov. 30

Location: 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn

Description: Monster Jam is coming to Wright State University’s Nutter Center this weekend. This show will comprise of trucks as large as 12,000 pounds competing in various stunts.

HomeTown HoliDazzle

When: 3-9:30 p.m. Nov. 29

Location: 123 Gano Road, Wilmington

Description: Wilmington’s holiday kick off event, HomeTown HoliDazzle, will be held this Saturday night. The event will feature food vendors, a Santa and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, ornament making, live music and more. At 7 p.m., a parade will begin at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, which will travel along Main Street before ending at the intersection of East Main Street and Lincoln Street.

Community Wellness Day

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30

Location: 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Description: Located at the PNC Arts Annex, Community Wellness Day is a free event where guests can get messages, listen to live music, take part in aromatherapy and art therapy, try sound healing and more.