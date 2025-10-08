Things to do in Dayton this weekend: Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, Yellow Springs Street Fair, Pumpkin Days and more

The biannual Yellow Springs Street Fair happened on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Featuring over 250 artisans, craftsmen and local businesses, the fair also showcased food trucks, live music and craft beer. The Village of Yellow Springs will host the next street fair on Saturday, Oct. 11. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

The biannual Yellow Springs Street Fair happened on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Featuring over 250 artisans, craftsmen and local businesses, the fair also showcased food trucks, live music and craft beer. The Village of Yellow Springs will host the next street fair on Saturday, Oct. 11.
This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including festivals, concerts and film screenings.

Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Gem City Horror Film Fest

When: Oct. 10-11

Location: 320 National Road, unit 21, Englewood

Description: The Englewood Cinema will host the annual Gem City Horror Film Fest this weekend. Friday night of the event is dubbed “Hometown Horror,” and will be a free experience focusing on independent short films. The ticketed Horror Movie Marathon will take place on Saturday, highlighting the famous horror films from 1988. Featured movie include “They live” and “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”

Pumpkin Days at Hidden Valley Orchards

When: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon

Description: Hidden Valley Orchards’ Pumpkin Days event will feature hayrides, pumpkin picking and other family activities. This is a free event, and no ticket is required.

Seether and Daughtry at the Rose Music Center

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 10

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: 2000s rock groups Seether and Daughtry will come together for a performance at the Rose Music Center on Friday. They will be joined by opening acts P.O.D. and Kami Kehoe.

Ghostbusters Weekend at the Plaza Theatre

When: Oct. 11-12

Location: 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Description: Featuring movie screenings, a car show, fans in costume, themed ice cream, raffles and more, Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre will host its fifth annual Ghostbusters Weekend Saturday and Sunday. All donations and proceeds from raffle tickets will benefit Make-A-Wish Ohio.

Yellow Springs Street Fair

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11

Location: 101 Dayton St., Yellow Springs

Description: The popular Yellow Springs Street Fair will return at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This event will feature live music, over 200 craft vendors, food trucks and more.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

The 51st Annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival took place in downtown Waynesville on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12

Location: 5748 E. OH 73, Waynesville

Description: Held the second weekend in October each year, the popular Ohio Sauerkraut Festival will offer over 40 dishes featuring the food, including pizza, brownies and sundaes. Hundreds of craft vendors are also set to attend the event.

Southminster Presbyterian Church Pumpkin Festival

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 11

Location: 7001 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

Description: At this Saturday’s Pumpkin Festival, attendees will be able to partake in a variety of activities, grab a hot dog cooked by a boy scout, guess the weight of the church’s giant pumpkin and more.

Dogtoberfest

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 11

Location: 5118 W. Jackson Road, Enon

Description: Brandeberry Winery and the Clark County SPCA will collaborate to host the 16th annual Dogtoberfest this Saturday. The event will offer special drinks, souvenirs, animal adoptions and more. Guests are allowed to bring well-behaved dogs.

Vandalia Fall Festival

The corn pit is always a popular attraction at the Vandalia Fall Festival. The festival is moving to the Vandalia Sports Complex, 1111 Stonequarry Road this year.

icon to expand image

When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 11

Location: 1057 Stonequarry Road, Vandalia

Description: Vandalia’s free Fall Festival will feature food trucks, a corn pit, inflatables, crafts, a pumpkin patch and more. Live music will also be provided by Stranger from 1-4 p.m.

Pumpkins and Popcorn in the Park

When: 5 p.m. Oct. 11

Location: 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Description: This Saturday, Fairborn’s Community Park will host a free screening of the cult classic Disney Channel film “Halloweentown.” Before the movie begins at dusk, guests can purchase a wristband for $5, which gets them access to inflatables, games and activities.

