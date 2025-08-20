Things to do this weekend in Dayton: Tattoo Fest, donut festival, beer tastings and more

Tattoo Fest Dayton

When: Noon-10 p.m. Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 23 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 24

Location: 119 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: This weekend, the Dayton Convention Center will be home to Tattoo Fest Dayton. More than 150 artists will attend the event, spending their time tattooing, making art and participating in contests. While some artists will require reservations, others will be available for tattoo walk-ups.

Troy Donut Jam

When: 5-10 p.m. Aug. 22

Location: 405 Public Square, suite 231, Troy

Description: To celebrate Troy’s Tour De Donut bicycle race, the city will host a donut-themed festival open to the public. There will be live music, drinks and various family-friendly activities.

Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival

When: 4-11 p.m. Aug. 22 and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Aug. 23

Location: 100 North St., Clifton

Description: The 13th annual Clifton Gorge Music and Arts Festival will be held this weekend, offering food and craft vendors, face painting, lawn games, contests and art showcases. A slate of performers will also be featured at the event, including fire dancers, local bands and glass blowers.

32nd annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 23 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24

Location: 50 Nutt Road, Washington Twp.

Description: Featuring dishes such as baklava, shawarma and falafel, the Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival will take place this weekend at the Antioch Maronite Church. There will also be a special Maronite Rite liturgy held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24. Different sections of this session will be spoken in English, Arabic and Syriac.

Summer Sizzler

When: 7 a.m. Aug. 23

Location: 3400 Mason Morrow Millgrove Road, Mason

Description: Runners in the Dayton area will send off the season at this weekend’s Summer Sizzler, a 5K, 10K and 15K event held in Mason. Those registered for the race will receive free photos, a swag bag and treats after finishing. There will also be two untimed events, the one mile run and the kid’s dash.

Fun on the Farm

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 23

Location: 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton

Description: Chrisholm MetroPark in Trenton will teach guests about Butler County’s farming history at Fun on the Farm this Saturday. Various animals and experts will attend the event, and guests will also have the chance to tour the 1800s Augspurger House.

Bites in the Heights 2025

When: 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 23

Location: 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Description: A car show, food trucks, children’s activities, face painting and more will be offered at the Rose Music Center’s Bites in the Heights event. Pets will also be available for adoption throughout the day and live music will be provided by Jimmy Buffett tribute band Parrots of the Caribbean 5-7 p.m.

Hamilpalooza 2025

When: Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 23

Location: 116 Dayton St., Hamilton

Description: Returning for its eighth year, Hamilpalooza will feature vendors selling new and vintage items, local organizations, a car show, live music, food trucks and more.

Hops in the Hangar Middletown

When: 4-9:30 p.m. Aug. 23

Location: 1701 Run Way, Middletown

Description: Hops in the Hangar Middletown is a beer tasting event held within a hangar at the Middletown Regional Airport. Alongside a selection of alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, the event will feature skydivers, tethered hot air balloon rides, an airshow and a pyrotechnics stunt. VIP tickets for this event are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available.

Miamisburg Triathlon

When: 8 a.m.-noon Aug. 24

Location: 1 Water St., Miamisburg

Description: This weekend’s Miamisburg Triathlon will start with a 2.5 mile canoe ride, followed by a 5k run and a 10-mile bike ride. The route will begin and end at Miamisburg’s Riveefront Park. Registration has closed for two-person teams, but solo spots are unlimited.