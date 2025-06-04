This week in Dayton arts: 4 key things to know

There are certain presentations you’re grateful to witness that will always be remembered as a special moment in time. Case in point: “Concert for Peace,” a phenomenal collaboration between the Sarajevo Philharmonic Orchestra and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra that took place May 29 at the Schuster Center.

The brainchild of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, and marking the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, the unforgettable 90-minute concert featured absolutely thrilling leadership by renown conductor Marin Alsop, the first woman to serve as the head of major orchestras in the United States, South America, Austria and Great Britain. She is currently chief conductor of the ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra and principal guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra among other titles.

Alsop’s extraordinary musicianship, virtuosity and physicality — putting her whole body into the music while displaying an astute gift for memorization — heightened the lively zest and rhythmic bliss of Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide” Overture, the beautifully pastoral yet wistful melancholy of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Fantasia On A Theme By Thomas Tallis” and the sweeping ferocity of Ludwig van Beethoven’s magnificent “Symphony No. 5.”

During a brief pause, Alsop and Turner took the stage for an engaging conversation including thoughts on how the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War has impacted Ukrainian musicians.

“In Vienna, and also in Poland where I work often, there are so many musicians from Ukraine who just had to flee,” Alsop said. “We try to use them as much as possible in the orchestras. Many of my musicians in Vienna have opened up their homes to them and they have lived with them for several years now. The life of a musician isn’t easy in the best of times and now to lose everything they have is really heartbreaking. But it’s amazing how they still hang on to music because it really is a refuge for all of us.”

Without a doubt, music is a refuge, a safe haven. And the glorious conversation — a symphonic call and response if you will — that emerged between strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion during the spectacular rendition of “Symphony No. 5” in particular will forever stand as the hallmark of “Concert for Peace.” Bravo!

Excellent ‘Eden’ at La Comedia

La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro presents an excellently intentional, vocally winning production of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird’s 1991 musical “Children of Eden,” continuing through June 15.

Fluidly staged and enjoyably choreographed by La Comedia Artistic Director Chris Beiser, this ensemble-driven experience is based on the Book of Genesis. The stories of Adam, Eve, Cain, Abel and Noah are explored as they navigate life and the consequences of their decisions under the loving, watchful eye of Father. With a group of Storytellers guiding as narrators (Beiser’s encyclopedia spin on “The Naming” is particularly imaginative), themes of love, disillusionment, jealousy, prejudice, hope, faith and community prove relatable.

Beiser’s impressive principals include: dynamically authoritative James Verderamo as Father (his stellar renditions of “Let There Be” and “The Expulsion” are terrific studies in contrast); Tim Lawrence as Adam (bringing believable tension to “A World Without You”); lovely Chanelle Beach as inquisitive Eve (providing superbly lyric-driven renditions of “The Spark of Creation” and the gorgeous title song); an earnest Frankie Briet as conflicted Noah (Verderamo tenderly joins him for “The Hardest Part of Love”); an outstanding Sy Thomas delivering one of the best and most colorful portrayals of Mama Noah I have seen (her incredibly soulful, roof-raising “Ain’t it Good?” deserves an encore); Georgia VanRy as outcast Yonah (“Stranger To The Rain” arises with great acceptance); firmly headstrong Josh Ilan as rebellious Cain; warmly sensitive Raef Norgaard as Abel; and Chris Graham as defiant Japheth (nicely joining VanRy for “In Whatever Time We Have.”)

How to go: Thursdays-Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $39-$79. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.

Dayton Theatre Guild’s impactful ‘Riverside’

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning dark, edgy comedy “Between Riverside and Crazy” continues its impactful local premiere at the Dayton Theatre Guild through June 8.

Director Robert-Wayne Waldron coaxes strong work from a flavorful cast inhabiting this funny, profane, startling, scary and thought-provoking play about family, race, religion, loss, addiction and the beauty of second chances.

Franklin Johnson leads the way in another knockout portrayal. This time he’s Walter “Pops” Washington, a retired cop living in a rent-controlled apartment on Riverside Drive in New York City, expertly designed with personality by Red Newman. Johnson has a ball interpreting Walter’s curmudgeon qualities and particularly brings down the house during Walter’s explosive confrontation with his former co-workers Detective Audrey O’Connor and Lieutenant Caro (Karen Righter and Nathan Finley hindered by opposing ages as lovers but united in grit as cops).

In addition Shaun Diggs offers splendid vulnerability as Walter’s recently paroled son Junior, Ronda Ogletree charms as Junior’s ditzy girlfriend Lulu, S. Francis Livisay is heartbreaking as recovering addict Oswaldo and Carly Risenhoover-Peterson is a hoot as a Church Lady preaching the restorative power of communion.

How to go: 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Guild, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $19-$26. Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguid.org. Patrons are advised the production contains strong language, drug use and sexual situations.

Yellow Springs Film Festival announces second annual Julia Reichert Award

The Yellow Springs Film Festival and PNC Bank are helping support a new generation of female documentarians with the Julia Reichert Award, named in honor of the trailblazing Yellow Springs filmmaker who passed away in 2022.

For the second time, the Julia Reichert Award, a $3,000 short film prize given to an emerging female documentarian, will be presented at the Yellow Springs Film Festival slated Oct. 2-5. The winner will be announced to the public during a special event Oct. 4 at The Little Art Theatre. Submissions are open now and will close at 11:59 p.m. June 27.

Reichert, a Wright State University film professor for 28 years, won an Academy Award (“American Factory”) and two Emmys (“A Lion in the House,” “American Factory”). For 50 years, Reichert, along with longtime collaborators Steven Bognar and Jim Klein, illuminated humanity, particularly America’s working-class, across compelling themes of feminism, family, politics and economics.

The Yellow Springs Film Festival is a celebration of creativity, connection and innovative performances exhibiting narrative and documentary feature films, shorts of all genres, standup comedy and live music. The festival takes place at the historic Little Art Theatre, The Foundry Theater at Antioch College and WYSO headquarters. To celebrate film events throughout the year, every April the festival hosts Mini-Fest, a showcase of films and guest speakers.

To apply for the award visit ysfilmfest.com/juliareichert.

