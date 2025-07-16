This week in Dayton arts: 5 key things to know

Acceptance, forgiveness, freedom, tolerance and unity are among the universal themes driving the joy and relevancy within “Shrek: The Musical,” the very entertaining 34th annual summer presentation of the Epiphany Players Drama Ministry at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Centerville.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film and breezily staged by Aaron Joseph Brewer, “Shrek” has never been more timely than now, especially due to a fundamental portion of the action involving a kooky throng of fairy tale characters forcibly ostracized and removed from their kingdom for being The Other. When they are introduced at the outset in the comical “Story of My Life,” there are many colorful, eye-catching moments courtesy of costume designer Catherine NguyenLu but Brewer ensures his large cast reveals the humanity within the humor, a trait commendably carried throughout the production featuring music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire.

In addition to compatible leading players T.J. Montgomery (solidly understated in the unassuming title role) and Sophia Harvey (a radiantly three-dimensional, vocally superb Princess Fiona), notable portrayals are offered by Sullivan Crinion as Donkey, Nick Bellmyer as Lord Farquaad, Reefe Carter as Pinocchio, Sasha Kozlova as Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy, Maria Purcell as Teen Fiona and Adlee Albright as Young Fiona. Special mention: Dynamic vocalist Allison Crews, attractively clothed in brooding black including boots and fishnet stockings, commanding the stage with her fiercely committed (work that cape!) interpretation of the Dragon and delivering one of the best renditions of “Forever” I have heard.

Additionally noteworthy: Act 2’s rousingly liberating “Freak Flag,” one of many excellent numbers choreographed by Emma Riley Metzger who also supplies lively tap dancing for “Morning Person”; conductor Judy Mansky’s firm, resonant orchestra; music director Kandis Gibson; lighting designer Derryck Menard; sound designer Ryan Burgdorf; and properties designer Jason Hamen.

How to go: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through July 20 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville. Tickets are $15-$18. Call 937-671-4951 or visit epiphanydayton.org.

Free encore presentation of ‘Pastime’ will take place at Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre

The Miamisburg Historical Society will present a free encore screening of Corinthian Campbell’s debut feature film “Pastime,” an impressive coming-of-age story of friendship, romance, loss and reflection, July 29 at Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre, which figures prominently in the film.

“Pastime,” which had its world premiere June 14 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, follows Crosley, a theater worker haunted by memories when life made sense, dreams felt within reach and love was real.

Campbell, who grew up in Miamisburg and portrays Crosley, has spent the past three years working on the film, which was made on a self-financed $10,000 budget. He wrote, produced, directed, filmed, acted in and edited the project, which was filmed in cooperation with the city of Miamisburg and features local landmarks and a cast spanning from Cincinnati to Cleveland. Dayton, Cincinnati and Indian Lake served as backdrops as well.

How to go: 6 p.m. screening, 8-8:30 p.m. Q&A hosted by Allen Farst (“Triangle Park”) and 8:30-9:30 p.m. cast meet and greet at the Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg. Free admission. Limited seats are available. To reserve tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For more information, visit pastimefilm.com.

Explore 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize finalists announced

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance 2025-26 season tickets go on sale sale soon

Tickets for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2025-26 season will go on sale this month.

Members presale begins July 24 followed by single tickets July 31.

In related news, the DPPA reports earned revenue during the 2024-25 season was on the rise, with year-over-year income up by $180,000. In particular, Dayton Ballet’s newly reimagined production of “The Nutcracker” had record-breaking sales and Dayton Opera’s production of “Aida” reached 91% capacity over two performances.

“This success reflects a 30% year-over-year increase in opera attendance, continuing the strong momentum built under her leadership in fiscal year 2024,” the DPAA noted in a press statement regarding Dayton Opera Artistic Director Kathleen Clawson.

For more information about tickets, visit daytonperformingarts.org.

Tony-nominated Oakwood native will return to Broadway this fall

Oakwood native, Tony Award nominee and Muse Machine alum Micah Stock will return to Broadway this fall in Samuel D. Hunter’s compelling comedic drama “Little Bear Ridge Road.”

Co-starring Emmy and Tony winner Laurie Metcalf (”Roseanne”) and directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello (”Wicked”), the play, which had its world premiere last summer at Chicago’s esteemed Steppenwolf Theatre Company, concerns a reunion between a reclusive aunt and her estranged, gay nephew on the remote outskirts of a small Idaho town. I saw the Steppenwolf production last July, which absolutely felt Broadway-bound, and was captivated by Stock’s deeply layered, vulnerable portrayal of Ethan.

Hunter (“The Whale”) will make his Broadway debut with the work, a one-act play originally commissioned by Steppenwolf.

The production will begin previews Oct. 7 at New York’s Booth Theatre in advance of an Oct. 30 opening night.

With Muse Machine, and displaying a maturity beyond his years, Stock marvelously appeared in such shows as “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” “On the Town,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie.”

The SUNY Purchase graduate received a 2015 Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for his outstanding Broadway debut as Gus P. Head in the starry revival of Terrence McNally’s comedy “It’s Only a Play.” His film credits include “Maggie Moore(s)” and “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” and his TV credits include “Kindred,” “Bonding,” “The Right Stuff” and “Escape at Dannemora.”

Wright State grad elected president of Off-Broadway League

Wright State University musical theatre graduate Joey Monda, a three-time Tony Award winner, has been elected president of the Off-Broadway League.

Monda previously joined the Off-Broadway League’s Board of Directors in 2021 and led the organization through collective bargaining negotiations with Actors’ Equity Association and the Society of Directors and Choreographers.

Playbill reports Monda will seek to “prioritize increased visibility and advocacy for the Off-Broadway community and member support for Off-Broadway League members.”

“Off-Broadway has always been the center of boundary-breaking work and where artists are empowered to take big risks and share stories that shape the entertainment industry. I look forward to working with our community to amplify our work and impact,” said Monda in a press statement.

As a producing partner with Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Monda won Tonys for “Hadestown,” “The Inheritance” and “A Strange Loop.” He also received the Graduate of the Last Decade Award from WSU in 2020.

