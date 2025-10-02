This weekend, the Great Pumpkin Fest in West Chester will include games, a not-so-scary haunted trail and more

“This is our annual fall festival. It’s our biggest fall community event,’’ said Brionna Wooten, township spokeswoman.

“It’s family-oriented and we have fall-themed games.”

There is no cost for the activities. The only cost is if snacks are purchased at the participating food trucks - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7606, Traveling Tom’s Coffee, and Little Trolly Donuts.

Among the games are pumpkin tic tac toe, ring toss, guess the weight of the giant pumpkin, and pumpkin bowling – rolling a pumpkin down the hill to knock over buckets.

Families can take a stroll down the ‘not so haunted scary trail’ presented by West Chester Academy. There, kids can collect candy at designated spots along the trail. Honey Hill Farm will bring 20 animals for the petting zoo.

“We have a lot of little kids that come and we don’t want to give them nightmares so we don’t make it too scary,” Wooten said.

Along with the games there will be a section with more than 15 vendors, non-profits and others including the township’s police and fire departments, MidPointe Library, Lakota Schools’ Wonder Bus, and others.

Face painters and balloon artists from Gia’s Balloon Buddies will also be roaming the grounds. Toad Productions will provide a disc jockey. Various photo backdrops will allow families to take fall- and Halloween-themed pictures.

Students from the Buckner Martial Arts School will present a demonstration at 3 p.m. Performers from the My Nose Turns Red Circus will take the stage at 4 p.m.

The last event of the day will be a costume parade at 5:15 p.m.