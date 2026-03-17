This year’s Dangerous Dames are all givers and community advocates

“These suffragists went on to become the founders of our League in 1920,” notes the organization’s website. “For over one hundred years, the Dayton League has been at the forefront of voters’ rights and human rights, and is a strong proponent of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The ceremony recognizes the impact of local women from our community. The 2026 honorees are:

Sharon Davies, president and CEO of the Charles F. Kettering Foundation

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Mary Sue Gmeiner, community activist

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Lucy Anne McKosky, community advocate and volunteer

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Sharon Rab, founder and co-chair of the Dayton Literacy Peace Prize Foundation

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Bonnie Beaman Rice, retired magistrate, community advocate and volunteer

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This year’s keynote speaker will be Joan Donovan, co-author of “Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America.”

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The organization says each honoree was chosen for “displaying the same grit and termination the suffragists displayed.”

The event will be in the Daniel J. Curran Place’s Meyer Room at the University of Dayton, 1700 S. Patterson Ave., Dayton. The ticketed reception will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The dinner and program will follow from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Tickets range accordingly: $125 per person, $175 per ticket with reception prior to the event, $1,000 per table or $1,400 per table with reception prior to the event.

The menu consists of Caesar Salad, Chicken Chardonnay or Garden Vegetable Lasagna, Oven roasted vegetables, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Chocolate Torte or Carrot Cake. There will also be a cash bar.

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For tickets or more information, visit lwvdayton.org/dangerous-dames-of-dayton-2026.