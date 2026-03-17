This year’s Dangerous Dames are all givers and community advocates

Event Tuesday to honor selected women.
The University of Dayton's Daniel J. Curran Place is located in the former NCR headquarters. The League of Women Voters will host its 2026 Dangerous Dames dinner event there. FILE

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

The University of Dayton's Daniel J. Curran Place is located in the former NCR headquarters. The League of Women Voters will host its 2026 Dangerous Dames dinner event there. FILE
Lifestyles
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The League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area will honor its 2026 Dangerous Dames Tuesday, March 24 at the University of Dayton’s Daniel J. Curran Place.

This annual tribute is named for the Dayton suffragists who fought for women’s right to vote and were deemed as “dangerous to polite society.”

“These suffragists went on to become the founders of our League in 1920,” notes the organization’s website. “For over one hundred years, the Dayton League has been at the forefront of voters’ rights and human rights, and is a strong proponent of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The ceremony recognizes the impact of local women from our community. The 2026 honorees are:

  • Sharon Davies, president and CEO of the Charles F. Kettering Foundation
Sharon Davies, president and CEO of the Charles F. Kettering Foundation. CONTRIBUTED

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Credit: CONTRIBUTED

  • Mary Sue Gmeiner, community activist
Mary Sue Gmeiner, community activist. CONTRIBUTED

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Credit: CONTRIBUTED

  • Lucy Anne McKosky, community advocate and volunteer
Lucy Anne McKosky, community advocate and volunteer. CONTRIBUTED

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Credit: CONTRIBUTED

  • Sharon Rab, founder and co-chair of the Dayton Literacy Peace Prize Foundation
Sharon Rab, founder and co-chair of the Dayton Literacy Peace Prize Foundation. CONTRIBUTED

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Credit: CONTRIBUTED

  • Bonnie Beaman Rice, retired magistrate, community advocate and volunteer
Bonnie Beaman Rice, retired magistrate, community advocate and volunteer. CONTRIBUTED

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Credit: CONTRIBUTED

ExploreBest of Dayton 2026: The contest opens today! Nominate here

This year’s keynote speaker will be Joan Donovan, co-author of “Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America.”

Joan Donovan, co-author of “Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America.” CONTRIBUTED

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The organization says each honoree was chosen for “displaying the same grit and termination the suffragists displayed.”

The event will be in the Daniel J. Curran Place’s Meyer Room at the University of Dayton, 1700 S. Patterson Ave., Dayton. The ticketed reception will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The dinner and program will follow from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Tickets range accordingly: $125 per person, $175 per ticket with reception prior to the event, $1,000 per table or $1,400 per table with reception prior to the event.

The menu consists of Caesar Salad, Chicken Chardonnay or Garden Vegetable Lasagna, Oven roasted vegetables, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Chocolate Torte or Carrot Cake. There will also be a cash bar.

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For tickets or more information, visit lwvdayton.org/dangerous-dames-of-dayton-2026.

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About the Author

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Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.