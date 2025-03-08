‘Together we will prevail’: Crowd turns out for International Women’s Day rally

“We’re continuing this at a time when not only the rights of women but of everyone are under attack,” said Joy Schwab, founding member of Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance, prior to the rally. “We believe that together we will prevail. I want people to walk away with hope and be inspired by what we all can do together.”

In addition to the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance and District 10 Indivisible for All, guest speakers included representatives from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, Abortion Forward, Miami Valley Immigration Coalition, League of United Latin American Citizens, and Healthcare for All Ohioans.

Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss — who recently announced a run for Dayton mayor against incumbent Jeffrey Mims Jr. — offered a call to action.

“I challenge all of us to work in solidarity moving forward to ensure that women are not left behind because of their race, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation or any other social construct that fools us into believing we are more different than in commonalities,” Turner-Sloss said. “We must mobilize, appreciate diversity, support one another, and guess what? We must run for office — and win.”

In addition to advocating for women’s rights and America’s support for Ukraine, attendees were vocal about Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency among other things.

“I’m against pretty much everything the (Trump) administration is doing,” said Barb Sayler of Englewood. “We have to speak up and there are so many things to speak up about. If we’re not speaking up it means we’re not doing anything.”

Barb Bayliff of Harrison Twp. said the future of Social Security and Medicaid was top of mind. “I don’t know how anyone could consider touching Social Security or Medicaid,” Bayliff said. “All of these issues are women’s rights issues. They’re all related.”

More than 100 people turned out for the rally.

“I always love advocating for anyone that is oppressed and marginalized, especially on International Women’s Day,” said Whitney Johnson, a local social worker. “And women are used to oppression and resistance and I just think our voices need to be heard and seen.”