Trick or treat times for the region, and things to do in Dayton this weekend

Explore Why Halloween candy is more costly this year

Here is a guide to the trick-or-treat schedule, following by places to go this weekend. Stay safe out there!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Brookville: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday Butler Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday Centerville: 6-8 p.m. Friday Clayton: 6-8 p.m. Friday Dayton: 6-8 p.m. Friday Englewood: 6-8 p.m. Friday Germantown: 6-8 p.m. Friday Harrison Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday Huber Heights: 6-8 p.m. Friday Kettering: 6-8 p.m. Friday Miamisburg: 6-8 p.m. Friday Miami Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday Moraine: 6-8 p.m. Friday Oakwood: 6-8 p.m. Friday Riverside: 6-8 p.m. Friday Trotwood: 6-8 p.m. Friday Vandalia: 6-8 p.m. Friday Washington Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday West Carrollton: 6-8 p.m. Friday

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: 6-8 p.m. Friday Bellbrook: 6-8 p.m. Friday Fairborn: 6-8 p.m. Friday Xenia: 6-8 p.m. Friday Yellow Springs: 6-8 p.m. Friday

MIAMI COUNTY

Countywide: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: 6-8 p.m. Thursday Lewisburg: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: 6-8 p.m. Friday Clearcreek Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday Franklin: 6-8 p.m. Friday Franklin Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday Mason: 6-8 p.m. Friday Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Friday Turtlecreek Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday Wayne Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday Waynesville: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Explore Miamisburg grads open free home haunt in Moraine this weekend

Here are some things to do and places to go in the region:

Fifth annual Spooky Silent Disco

When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 Location: 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton Description: While wearing provided headphones, guests will be able to tune into three unique stations at Friday’s Spooky Silent Disco at the Dayton Arcade. Guests are encouraged attend this dance party in costume.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” screening at Fitton Cinema

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 31 Location: 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton Description: The Fitton Center will host a special screening of the cult-classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” This shadow-cast performance will feature additional lights and sounds.

Dayton Metro Library Day of the Dead Celebration

When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 1 Location: 215 E. Third St., Dayton Description: The Dayton Metro Library will celebrate Día De los Muertos with an event Nov. 1 at its main branch. Guests can find various alters placed throughout the library, and face painting will be offered from noon-2 p.m. At 2 p.m., a parade will also begin outside the library.

PLACES TO GO

Brimstone Haunt

Hours: 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday Location: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington Description: Brimstone Haunt, which can be found on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will offer a fright-filled haunted hayride as one of its marquee attractions. The haunt also offers indoor haunted mazes, carnival games and more.

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday Location: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg Description: While not a traditional hayride, Lewisburg Haunted Cave offers a educational tour through the former mine on a wagon. This ride is not intended to scare, however it will take guests through Ohio’s largest brown bat habitat.

VanDemark Farm

Hours: 6-11 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday Location: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney Description: VanDemark Farm’s “Fall Fun Season” will have a variety of activities, including minigolf, a petting zone, a corn maze and a hayride.

Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch