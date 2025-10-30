Trick or treat times for the region, and things to do in Dayton this weekend

It’s here: Halloween is one of the area’s most popular nights for going out or going door-to-door.
Trick-or-treat for most cities and townships is 6-8 p.m. Friday, but some vary. Adults looking to go out and celebrate can find plenty to do, too.
Here is a guide to the trick-or-treat schedule, following by places to go this weekend. Stay safe out there!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Brookville: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday
Butler Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Centerville: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Clayton: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Dayton: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Englewood: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Germantown: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Harrison Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Huber Heights: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Kettering: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Miamisburg: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Miami Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Moraine: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Oakwood: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Riverside: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Trotwood: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Vandalia: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Washington Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday
West Carrollton: 6-8 p.m. Friday
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Bellbrook: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Fairborn: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Xenia: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Yellow Springs: 6-8 p.m. Friday
MIAMI COUNTY
Countywide: 6-8 p.m. Thursday
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: 6-8 p.m. Thursday
Lewisburg: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Clearcreek Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Franklin: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Franklin Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday
Mason: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Turtlecreek Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday
Wayne Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday
Waynesville: 6-8 p.m. Friday
Here are some things to do and places to go in the region:
Fifth annual Spooky Silent Disco
When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Location: 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton
Description: While wearing provided headphones, guests will be able to tune into three unique stations at Friday’s Spooky Silent Disco at the Dayton Arcade. Guests are encouraged attend this dance party in costume.
“Rocky Horror Picture Show” screening at Fitton Cinema
When: 10 p.m. Oct. 31
Location: 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
Description: The Fitton Center will host a special screening of the cult-classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” This shadow-cast performance will feature additional lights and sounds.
Dayton Metro Library Day of the Dead Celebration
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 1
Location: 215 E. Third St., Dayton
Description: The Dayton Metro Library will celebrate Día De los Muertos with an event Nov. 1 at its main branch. Guests can find various alters placed throughout the library, and face painting will be offered from noon-2 p.m. At 2 p.m., a parade will also begin outside the library.
PLACES TO GO
Hours: 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington
Description: Brimstone Haunt, which can be found on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will offer a fright-filled haunted hayride as one of its marquee attractions. The haunt also offers indoor haunted mazes, carnival games and more.
Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday
Location: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg
Description: While not a traditional hayride, Lewisburg Haunted Cave offers a educational tour through the former mine on a wagon. This ride is not intended to scare, however it will take guests through Ohio’s largest brown bat habitat.
Hours: 6-11 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday
Location: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney
Description: VanDemark Farm’s “Fall Fun Season” will have a variety of activities, including minigolf, a petting zone, a corn maze and a hayride.
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday
Location: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Description: Open since 1976, Kleather’s is a family-owned seasonal store known for selling pumpkins, squash, mums, fall décor and more.
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday
Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
Description: As a part of its “Fall Family Fun,” guests at Burwinkel Farms can bring home a small pumpkin from its pick-your-own pumpkin patch.
‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’
Hours: Select nights through Nov. 30
Location: 6035 Price Road, Loveland
Description: Inspired by the Forbidden Forest location from the series, this traveling experience has stops in cities such as Brisbane, Chicago, Vancouver and Shenzhen. Throughout the experience, guests will encounter various characters from the “Harry Potter” franchise such as Harry Potter, Hagrid and Draco Malfoy.
Hours: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown
Description: Six attractions can be found on the Land of Illusion grounds, including the Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns Haunted Maze and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate.
Hours: Dusk to midnight Friday and Saturday
Location: 4040 Wrightway Road, Dayton
Description: “Where nightmares become reality” is how it is described.
Face Your Fears Tower of Terror
Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday
Location: 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield
Description: Voted as one of the Top 10 haunted attractions in the U.S. by Scare Factor.
Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday
Location: 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield;
Description: Terror Maze has been a staple of Halloween in the area for more than three decades.
Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 8
Location: 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton
Description: All-indoor venue. The team behind the haunt has dubbed 2025 as the “Year of the Rejects.”
About the Author