Trick or treat times for the region, and things to do in Dayton this weekend

Trick-or-treating takes place in most areas in Ohio from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween. FILE

By Dayton Daily News
49 minutes ago
It’s here: Halloween is one of the area’s most popular nights for going out or going door-to-door.

Trick-or-treat for most cities and townships is 6-8 p.m. Friday, but some vary. Adults looking to go out and celebrate can find plenty to do, too.

Here is a guide to the trick-or-treat schedule, following by places to go this weekend. Stay safe out there!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Brookville: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday

Butler Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Centerville: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Clayton: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Dayton: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Englewood: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Germantown: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Harrison Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Huber Heights: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Kettering: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Miamisburg: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Miami Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Moraine: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Oakwood: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Riverside: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Trotwood: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Vandalia: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Washington Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday

West Carrollton: 6-8 p.m. Friday

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Bellbrook: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Fairborn: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Xenia: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Yellow Springs: 6-8 p.m. Friday

MIAMI COUNTY

Countywide: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: 6-8 p.m. Thursday

Lewisburg: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Clearcreek Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Franklin: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Franklin Twp.: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Lebanon: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday

Mason: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Springboro: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Turtlecreek Twp.: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday

Wayne Twp.: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday

Waynesville: 6-8 p.m. Friday

Here are some things to do and places to go in the region:

Fifth annual Spooky Silent Disco

When: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Location: 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

Description: While wearing provided headphones, guests will be able to tune into three unique stations at Friday’s Spooky Silent Disco at the Dayton Arcade. Guests are encouraged attend this dance party in costume.

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” screening at Fitton Cinema

When: 10 p.m. Oct. 31

Location: 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Description: The Fitton Center will host a special screening of the cult-classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” This shadow-cast performance will feature additional lights and sounds.

Dayton Metro Library Day of the Dead Celebration

When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 1

Location: 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: The Dayton Metro Library will celebrate Día De los Muertos with an event Nov. 1 at its main branch. Guests can find various alters placed throughout the library, and face painting will be offered from noon-2 p.m. At 2 p.m., a parade will also begin outside the library.

PLACES TO GO

Brimstone Haunt

Hours: 7 p.m.- 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington

Description: Brimstone Haunt, which can be found on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival, will offer a fright-filled haunted hayride as one of its marquee attractions. The haunt also offers indoor haunted mazes, carnival games and more.

Lewisburg Haunted Cave

Hours: 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday

Location: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg

Description: While not a traditional hayride, Lewisburg Haunted Cave offers a educational tour through the former mine on a wagon. This ride is not intended to scare, however it will take guests through Ohio’s largest brown bat habitat.

VanDemark Farm

Hours: 6-11 p.m. today, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday

Location: 2401 S. VanDemark Road, Sidney

Description: VanDemark Farm’s “Fall Fun Season” will have a variety of activities, including minigolf, a petting zone, a corn maze and a hayride.

Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday

Location: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Description: Open since 1976, Kleather’s is a family-owned seasonal store known for selling pumpkins, squash, mums, fall décor and more.

Burwinkel Farms

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday

Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

Description: As a part of its “Fall Family Fun,” guests at Burwinkel Farms can bring home a small pumpkin from its pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’

Hours: Select nights through Nov. 30

Location: 6035 Price Road, Loveland

Description: Inspired by the Forbidden Forest location from the series, this traveling experience has stops in cities such as Brisbane, Chicago, Vancouver and Shenzhen. Throughout the experience, guests will encounter various characters from the “Harry Potter” franchise such as Harry Potter, Hagrid and Draco Malfoy.

Land of Illusion

Hours: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 8762 Thomas Road, Middletown

Description: Six attractions can be found on the Land of Illusion grounds, including the Temple of Terror, Killer Klowns Haunted Maze and Dr. Psycho’s Haunted Estate.

Dayton Scream Park

Hours: Dusk to midnight Friday and Saturday

Location: 4040 Wrightway Road, Dayton

Description: “Where nightmares become reality” is how it is described.

Face Your Fears Tower of Terror

Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday

Location: 1291 Cold Springs Road, Springfield

Description: Voted as one of the Top 10 haunted attractions in the U.S. by Scare Factor.

Terror Maze

Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday

Location: 6988 Springfield-Jamestown Road, Springfield;

Description: Terror Maze has been a staple of Halloween in the area for more than three decades.

Hell’s Dungeon

Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 8

Location: 3866 Linden Ave., Dayton

Description: All-indoor venue. The team behind the haunt has dubbed 2025 as the “Year of the Rejects.”

Dayton Daily News