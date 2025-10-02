‘Tricks and Treats’ at Kings Island is for the guests who don’t like the freights

One of the event’s main attractions is the Trick-or-Treat Trail, where children can dress in costumes and collect candy from various characters located throughout the Planet Snoopy area.

Those dressed up can also compete in the costume contest for a chance to win a selection of prizes. This competition will be at the International Street Bandstand, near the park’s entrance.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The bandstand will also serve as the location of the Skelebration Dance Party, one of Tricks and Treats live shows. Guests are invited to participate in this performance, and they can even limbo under a cartoon bone.

Characters from the popular Peanuts comic strip will be featured in their own live show during the event, known as “The Monsters are Coming, Charlie Brown.” Throughout the show, Charlie Brown and friends will “prepare for a Halloween Party that might come to life.”

As guests travel the park during Tricks and Treats, they might also encounter other live performances. This including The Candy Horns, a roaming brass band, and the Spectral Sisters, who perform pieces inspired by the culture of New Orleans.

At the event, children can also try a variety strange jelly bean flavors at the BeanBoozled experience, create their own Halloween mask at the Mask Maker’s Mash and draw a design on a tiny pumpkin at Patch’s Pumpkin Patch.

How to go