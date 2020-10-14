USE THE NEWS: Young and old

Lesson for grades 5-8
Breanna Stewart is 26 and a star in the Women’s National Basketball Association. Sue Bird is 39 and has been a star in the WNBA for 18 years.
Together they teamed up this month to capture their second WNBA title in three years for their Seattle Storm team. Their young-and-old combination easily dispatched the Las Vegas Aces in the championship game, 92-59. The Storm’s 33-point win was the greatest margin of victory in WNBA Finals history.
Stewart scored 26 points in the championship game and was named Finals MVP for the second time as the Storm swept the Aces 3 games to none. Bird earned her fourth WNBA title, all with the Storm. Both Bird and Stewart were stars at the University of Connecticut and Number 1 picks in the WNBA draft.
Breanna Stewart has said she has learned a lot by playing with Sue Bird, whom she sees as a mentor and role model.
ACTIVITY: Young people often benefit in jobs and life from having mentors. In the newspaper or online, find an example of a young person benefiting from a mentor. Use what you read to write an essay or personal column detailing what the younger person gained from the relationship and what the older person gained by being a mentor. If you have benefited from a mentor, include that in your column.
